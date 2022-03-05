New Kids On The Block Release New Song Featuring Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue

Okay, folks, it’s official!

We have a winner for the most nostalgic single of the week. Everyone cheer New Kids On The Block’s new song, “Bring Back The Time,” which features Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue.

The famed boy band shared the news on social media on Thursday (March 3) writing on Twitter, “‘BRING BACK THE TIME’ MUSIC VIDEO IS LIVE on our @YouTube channel! Watch here: http://smarturl.it/BBTT. Comment below your favorite part!”

The group added, “Special thank you to our #MixtapeTour2022 friends @rickastley, @TheSaltNPepa and @EnVogueMusic. We cannot wait to perform this on tour! And a huge shoutout to @billboard for premiering the video! #NKOTBT“

In addition, New Kids On The Block announced a tour with Salt-N-Pepa, along with En Vogue and Rick Astley. Salt-N-Pepa shared that news on Twitter last year, writing on social media, “We are excited to announce that we’re hitting the road with @nkotb‘s #TheMixtapeTour in 2022 with @envoguemusic & @officialrickastley! Tickets on sale Friday.”

The song embraces its nostalgic roots, harkening back to the ’80s when New Kids On The Block rose to fame as heartthrobs of that time. That the new video is self-aware of this may be its most interesting aspect, along with the pop harmonies.

Check out the new song below.

