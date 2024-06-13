The Who’s Pete Townshend Set to Appear on the 2024 Tony Awards to Introduce ‘Tommy’ Musical’s Cast

The Who’s Pete Townshend has been confirmed as one of the presenters for the at the 77th Annual Tony Awards, which will take place Sunday, June 16, at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. The three-hour ceremony will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and also will stream on Paramount+.

According to BroawayWorld.com, Townshend will be on hand to introduce a performance by the cast of The Who’s Tommy, the stage production based on the famous 1969 rock opera by Pete’s band. that returned to Broadway earlier this year.

As previously announced, The Who’s Tommy has been nominated for a Tony in the Best Revival of a Musical category. The show will compete for the award with Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Gutenberg! The Musical!, and Merrily We Roll Along.

The revival of The Who’s Tommy opened at the Nederlander Theatre in March 2024. The show is scheduled to run until January 4, 2025.

About the Tommy Musical’s Original Broadway Production

The Who’s Tommy originally ran on Broadway from 1993 to 1995. The show was co-created by Townshend and veteran theater director Des McAnuff. Townshend wrote the musical’s score and lyrics, and collaborated with McAnuff on the book.

The original show won five Tony Awards, including a best original score honor that went to Townshend.

More About Tommy

Tommy tells the surreal story of a boy who becomes deaf, dumb, and blind after witnessing a traumatic event. As he grows up, he becomes a champion pinball player and then a spiritual leader. The album and show feature such classic Who songs as “Pinball Wizard,” “I’m Free,” “Acid Queen,” and “See Me, Feel Me.”

The revival of The Who’s Tommy stars Ali Louis Bourzgui in the title role. Bourzgui, 24, made his Broadway debut in the musical.

Tickets for The Who’s Tommy are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

