The World Remembers Tupac Today, 25-years After His Death

Today (September 13), fans all over the globe are remembering the late, great artist and songwriter, Tupac Shakur, who died on this day 25 years ago, after being shot 6 days prior in Las Vegas on September 7.

Shakur, who was also known as 2Pac, died on September 13, 1996. On September 7, 1996, the musician was in Las Vegas to celebrate a friend’s birthday and attended a Mike Tyson boxing bout. At about 11:15 pm that evening, a Cadillac sedan pulled up to Shakur’s vehicle, shots were fired and Shakur was hit four times.

Afterward, Shakur was taken to University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, where he was put on life support. He later died of internal bleeding. It is suspected that Compton Crip, Chuck Philips, was allegedly the shooter, though much is still unknown about that violence and the related violence that killed Brooklyn rapper, Notorious B.I.G., on March 9, 1997.

Shakur, who is considered one of the most influential musicians and artists of his time, sold over 75 million records. He also acted, playing major roles in the movies, Juice, Poetic Justice, Above the Rim, and many others.

Many on Twitter remembered the fallen star this week:

Today marks 25 years since 2Pac's passing.



RIP. Forever in our hearts.

Today marks 25 years since the passing of #TupacShakur a.k.a. #2Pac. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with his family and friends.