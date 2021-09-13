2021 VMAs: Olivia Rodrigo Energizes Crowd with “good 4 u” Performance, Wins 3 Awards

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards did not see a dull moment. Kacey Musgraves made her firey VMA debut featuring her new single “star-crossed,” Lil Nas X thanked “the gay agenda,” and Madonna boisterously wished the awards show a happy 40th anniversary.

Olivia Rodrigo, the young actress turned mega popstar, also had a notable evening on the MTV stage. Descending from the rafters on a purple cloud, Rodrigo performed “good 4 u” for a crowd of eager fans. In a culmination of energy and anticipation, confetti exploded over the audience as Rodrigo sang her famous line like a damn sociopath!

In addition to “good 4 u,” the VMAs recognized Rodrigo’s success with her breakout hit “driver’s license.” Rodrigo won awards for Song of the Year and Push Performance of the Year with “driver’s license,” in addition to winning the award for Best New Artist. The complete list of VMA Award Winners can be found here.

Other notable performances include 2021 host Doja Cat who performed “Been Like This” and “You Right” after being introduced by none other than the legendary Olympian, Simone Biles.

Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s 2021 VMA performance of “good 4 u” below.