The Writer’s Block: Shelly Peiken on Songwriting—“Feel More, Think Less”

Shelly Peiken, who is a current American Songwriter Lyric Contest judge, has spent more than 30 years writing songs professionally. The two-time Grammy-nominated songwriter’s hits include multi-week No. 1 female anthems by Christina Aguilera (“What a Girl Wants,” “Come On Over Baby”), Meredith Brooks’ “Bitch” and Brandy’s “Almost Doesn’t Count.” Along the way, she’s also penned songs for The Pretenders, Keith Urban, Britney Spears, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Celine Dion, Michelle Branch, Natasha Bedingfield and Bebe Rexha.

Her 2016 memoir Confessions of a Serial Songwriter earned Peiken a Grammy nod for Best Spoken Word Album. When she’s not writing songs or sharing her journey with the world, Peiken also serves as an advocate of creators’ rights with Songwriters of North America.

Peiken will be honored at the 2023 She Rocks Awards on April 13 in Anaheim, California, during the NAMM Show. The awards honor female innovators and trailblazers in the music and audio industry. The 11th She Rocks Awards focuses on each honoree’s impact on future generations, and “recognizes those who paved the way and made the road to success and music, smoother, more, and most importantly inclusive” according to a release.

Below, the multi-platinum-selling songwriter shares her journey, songwriting tips and advice on how to work through writer’s block.

American Songwriter: How did you get started in songwriting?

Shelly Peiken: I heard melodies without words. So, I made up words to the melody. It was fun. I think I was about five years old!

AS: What inspires you? How do you find ideas for a song?

SP: Life inspires me. Quirky ways to receive life and to see it. I write them down or put them on a [voicemail] so I don’t forget. Cuz I will if I don’t.

AS: Have you ever experienced writer’s block and how do you get past it?

SP: I make soup. Go for a run. A little retail therapy. In other words, I ignore it and DO something. I don’t give it the power.

AS: How do you approach tapping into someone else’s story during a writing session?



SP: I listen.

AS: Can you feel when a song is going to be a hit during a writing session or does it constantly surprise you which songs take off?

SP: There have been songs I thought were hits that never saw the light of day and there have been songs I thought were nothing that turned into hits. Go figure.

AS: Are you someone who has a very concerted writing process? Or are you constantly jotting down ideas and creating more sporadically?

SP: The latter.

AS: So many of your songs are female anthems. Why is it important to lift up women, both in the writing room and beyond?

SP: I never did it on purpose. It was never the plan. I write what’s on my mind and I guess it was that. Women are awesome!

AS: When did you realize this was an important topic to write about?

SP: I never realized it. It just was. It existed. Probably because it IS important.

AS: What advice would you give songwriters just starting out?

SP: Feel more. Think less.

AS: Do you have a favorite moment from a particular writing session?

SP: When you write your way to the title. And you know it’s good.

AS: What do you love most about songwriting?



SP: The outlet. That 3-minute window in which [you] tell a story and hope that people relate. Cuz when they do you’ve done your job.

(Photo Credit: Bill Delvin / Courtesy Sideways Media Inc.)