Then and Now: What Your Favorite Musicians Are up to Today

Sometimes we can become complacent when it comes to iconic artists. Save a few splashy releases, we often remember them for what they’re known for best, instead of keeping up to date with their current projects. Find a refresher on what four beloved musicians are up to now, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. Steve Perry

Former vocalist of Journey, Steve Perry, returned to music full-time in 2018. We all know and love him for his time with the rock outfit, but his solo efforts are similarly enticing. He recently lent his timeless vocals to Dolly Parton’s Rockstar album. The pair covered Journey’s 1982 hit, “Open Arms.” Prior to that collaboration, Perry released a single with the folk band The High Kings. His 2021 Christmas album, The Season, is well worth a listen as well.

2. Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson has had quite a storied career. From breaking barriers in the MTV era to her socially conscious lyricism, Jackson is a musician who has given more to the world than just hits. Recently, Jackson shared a deluxe edition of her 2008 album, Discipline. The release gave fans the opportunity to look back at some of her most memorable anthems. She is also slated to headline the World AIDS Day Concert in Houston on December 1.

3. Phil Collins

Former Genesis member and lauded solo artist Phil Collins released his latest project in 2019, Remixed Sides, which included extended and remixed versions of songs from his studio albums. While the companion album, Other Sides, saw him dust off demos and other rarities. Collins rejoined his Genesis band members in 2021 for a reunion tour. According to Collins, that was the last tour the band will ever embark on.

4. David Gilmour

Pink Floyd member David Gilmour‘s last album is a collaboration with ambient house duo The Orb. The atmospheric, Metallic Spheres, is a far cry from his work with the iconic rock outfit, but just as expertly crafted. Gilmour reformed Pink Floyd in 2022 to create a song in aid of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, “Hey, Hey, Rise Up!“

Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images