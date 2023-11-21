Greetings from Barcelona: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Announce Second 2024 Show in Spanish City

After announcing plans for a 2024 European tour late last month, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have added a second date in Barcelona, Spain, “due to overwhelming demand.” The new show at the city’s at Olympic Stadium is scheduled for June 22, two days after the previously announced concert the Boss and company will play at the venue. Tickets for the June 22 performance went on sale earlier today.

Springsteen and the E Street Band have played many shows at Olympic Stadium over the years, including two concerts at the venue in April of this year. The addition of the second Barcelona date brings the number of shows on the European outing to 26.

The trek will kick off on May 5 in Cardiff, Wales, and is also scheduled to wrap up in the U.K., with July 25 and July 27 concerts at Wembley Stadium in London. Tickets are available via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

The tour also will feature multiple stops in several other cities, including three shows in Madrid, and two concerts in Milan, Italy; Nijmegen, Netherlands; and Stockholm, Sweden.

As previously reported, the European trek is sandwiched between 2024 North American tour legs that feature U.S. and Canadian shows that were postponed after Springsteen was sidelined because he needed medical treatment for peptic ulcer disease.

The rescheduled North American dates include a 10-show series of U.S. shows taking place in March and April, followed by six more U.S. concerts in August and September, and eight Canadian dates in late October and November.

Springsteen and the E Street Band are famous for their dynamic and lengthy concerts, and during an interview that appears in a new 60 Minutes Extra online segment, the Boss and the group’s longtime guitarist Steven Van Zandt talked about how important it was for them to have the experience honing their craft by playing for years in small venues before becoming successful.

“When I meet young musicians, I say, ‘Can you play live?’” Springsteen noted, “because that will sustain you for the rest of your life.”

Added Van Zandt, “I think our success before we were even in the industry helped also, the years we put in in the bars. That’s where it pays off in the long run.”

Bruce Springsteen and the Street Band 2024 European Tour Dates:

May 5 – Cardiff, U.K. @ Principality Stadium

May 9 – Belfast, U.K. @ Boucher Road

May 12 – Kilkenny, Ireland @ Nowlan Park

May 16 – Cork, Ireland @ Páirc Uí Chaoimh

May 19 – Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park

May 22 – Sunderland, U.K. @ Stadium of Light

May 25 – Marseille, France @ Orange Vélodrome

May 28 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Airport Letnany

June 1 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium

June 3 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium

June 12 – Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano

June 14 – Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano

June 17 – Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano

June 20 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic

June 22 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic

June 27 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark

July 2 – Werchter, Belgium @ Werchter Park

July 5 – Hannover, Germany @ Heinz von Heiden Arena

July 9 – Odense, Denmark @ Dyrskuepladsen

July 12 – Helsinki, Finland @ Olympic Stadium

July 15 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena

July 18 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena

July 21 – Bergen, Norway @ Dokken

July 25 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium

July 27 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium



