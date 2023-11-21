The Rolling Stones Announce Hackney Diamonds Tour 2024

Reigning kings of rock ‘n’ roll the Rolling Stones are definitely having a moment. The hardest-working band in the biz has got a hard-rocking new album of original material, Hackney Diamonds, in stores now. And now, in support of that album, they’ve announced the Hackney Diamonds Tour for 2024.

The relentless rockers will roll all across the continental U.S., including a stop at New Orleans Jazz Fest. There will be both East Coast and West Coast stops, as well as dates across the South and Midwest.

The much-anticipated tour will be the band’s first since the passing of founding drummer Charlie Watts in 2021. The remaining members of the group, led by singer Mick Jagger and guitarists Keith Richards and Ron Wood, are showing no signs of slowing down.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 1 and will be available via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Presale tickets will be available via Ticketmaster starting Wednesday, November 1. Don’t hesitate to get yours – they won’t last long.

Hackney Diamonds is garnering rave reviews as one of the band’s finest outings in decades, and their legendary stage show is guaranteed to be up to par. Don’t miss the Stones as they trot out their best material in years alongside their time-tested classic hits. Get your tickets now.

April 28, 2024 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

May 2, 2024 – New Orleans, LA @ Jazz Fest

May 7, 2024 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

May 11, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

May 15, 2024 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

May 23, 2024 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

May 30, 2024 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

June 3, 2024 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

June 7, 2024 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

June 11, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

June 15, 2024 – Cleveland, OH @ Cleveland Browns Stadium

June 20, 2024 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

June 27, 2024 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

July 5, 2024 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

July 10, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

July 17, 2024 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

Image Courtesy of: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

