“There’s a Deep Sadness in My Heart”: ‘American Idol’ Star Honors Late Friends With Heartfelt New Year’s Tribute

While John Foster started 2026 off when a performance during the Rose Parade, the singer took some time to look back on the past few years. Although finishing second on season 23 of American Idol, Foster’s love for country music caught the attention of the genre. That love carried him to the Grand Ole Opry, where he received the chance to perform at the famed venue. But with fellow country singer offering New Year’s Eve post and well wishes for 2026, Foster honored two of his late friends.

Although still a teenager, Foster already knows the pain of loss. On December 31, 2002, Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill lost their lives in a car accident. Having a close friendship with Dunn and Gill, Foster posted a picture on his Instagram account.

With Foster still carrying the weight of that night with him, he turned those emotions into lyrics. He wrote, “Three years ago, we tragically lost two beautiful souls, Caroline Gill and Maggie Dunn. That pain and heartbreak allowed me to channel the most beautiful—and yet most terrible—thing I’ve ever created.”

Late Friends Considered John Foster To Be The Next “Elvis Presley”

The song that came from that loss was “Tell That Angel I Love Her.” Aside from helping him deal with the loss, Foster insisted, “This song taught me just how much music can mean to a community, to a grieving family, and how deeply it could change me as well.”

Among the few pictures Foster shared with fans was a handwritten note but Maggie. Always supporting his dream, Maggie urged him to never stop singing. “You have such an amazing voice and you should let everyone hear it. Don’t ever give up on your singing dreams. I personally think you could be a famous country singer one day. The next Elvis Presley. Just don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do it.”

Labeling Foster the next Elvis, Maggie closed her letter, declaring, “Never give up on your singing dreams. And your voice is too good to go unheard.”

With fans rallying around Foster, the singer only asked them the remember the names of his friends. “Please say a prayer for their souls, and for the many loved ones who feel the pain of their absence every single day — and please say their names. Maggie and Caroline — we miss you, and we love you forever.”

