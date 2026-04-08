These 3 Hit Rock Songs From 1987 Are Actually Covers

Most people rightfully revere the 1980s as one of the premier decades in rock music. In 1987, some of the best rock songs of the decade were released, even though they weren’t all original songs. These are three of the biggest hits released that year, which are actually covers.

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“I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tiffany

Pop star Tiffany was just 15 years old when she released “I Think We’re Alone Now”. The song, on her debut Tiffany album, is one of two No. 1 singles she had in her career.

Before Tiffany had a hit with “I Think We’re Alone Now” , the song, written by Ritchie Cordell, was first recorded by Tommy James and the Shondells, who had a Top 5 hit with the song in 1967.

“I Think We’re Alone Now” says, “And so we’re running just as fast as we can / Holding on to one another’s hand / Trying to get away into the night / And then you put your arms around me / As we tumble to the ground and then you say / I think we’re alone now / There doesn’t seem to be anyone around / I think we’re alone now / The beating of our hearts is the only sound.” Tiffany later said she did not fully understand the song’s true meaning when she recorded it.

“I don’t think I realized that the song was about the prohibition of teenage sex. But we got away with it,” she tells The Guardian. “The lyrics are what teenagers think about: going behind a bush and kissing and whatever. People have since told me, ‘Oh me and my husband were in the car listening to it and …’ And I think, ‘Way too much information!’”

“La Bamba” by Los Lobos

Los Lobos had one No. 1 hit in their career, and it’s “La Bamba”. On La Bamba: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, the film is about the life of Ritchie Valens. Valens was just 17 years old when he was killed in a plane crash along with Buddy Holly, J. P. Richardson, and pilot Roger Peterson.

A traditional Mexican folk song, Valens first had a hit with “La Bamba” in 1958, released one year before he passed away. 29 years later, Los Lobos brought “La Bamba” back to popularity with their version of the song. It became a three-week No. 1 hit for them.

“Lean On Me” by Club Nouveau

Club Nouveau’s first and only No. 1 hit, “Lean On Me” is their third single from their Life, Love & Pain album. But before Club Nouveau released “Lean On Me”, Bill Withers, who wrote the song, had a No. 1 hit with the song in 1972.

Club Nouveau released more singles in the next several years, including “Why You Treat Me So Bad”, which is a Top 5 single. Still, they never replicated the massive success they had with “Lean On Me”.

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