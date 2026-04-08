Post Malone Delivers Raw, Passionate Speech to Fans in Indianapolis: “You Are Loved”

Country music fans in Indianapolis received a weekend they won’t soon forget as Post Malone rolled in with Megan Moroney, Twenty One Pilots, and the Zac Brown Band. Touring the country and packing arenas, Malone offered the crowd a mix of old and new songs like “White Iverson,” “I Fall Apart,” and “I Had Some Help.” While deciding to perform “Congratulations” near the end of the concert, the singer paused to deliver a heartfelt message to fans about the power of dreams.

Videos by American Songwriter

Having watched his own dreams become a reality, Malone hoped to share the magic of love and the power behind a single wish. Understanding the pressure of the world, he said, “I know exactly how it feels to feel like this world can just f****** kick you down to the point you want to give up, or you don’t want to keep going and you just want to give up.”

With the crowd hanging on to every word, Malone declared, “No matter what the f*** you’re going through, no matter what the f*** is happening in your life, sh*t gets better and you are loved more than you could ever f****** know.”

[RELATED: Zach Top Reveals What He Really Thinks About Post Malone Going Country]

Post Malone Urges Fans To “Do It As Hard As You F****** Can”

While gaining fame for his contributions to genres like pop, hip-hop, and country, Malone often used his stardom to support others. For any fans who shared even a few seconds with the singer, they labeled Malone one of the nicest people in the music industry.

Wanting people to achieve their dreams, as he did, Malone continued with his speech. “There is no earthly force. There is no heavenly force, no f****** hellish force in this f****** universe that can stop you from doing what the f*** you want to do with life and living your f****** dreams. It doesn’t matter what the f*** you want to do.”

As the crowd listened in silence, Malone revealed the secret ingredient to success. “Do it as hard as you f****** can and do it as f****** truthfully and as genuinely as f****** can. And no one can honestly tell you sh*t on how to live your f****** life.”

Although an artist, Malone’s moment extended far beyond the stage. “It doesn’t really f****** matter whether you want to be an astronaut or a f****** basketball player. No matter whether you want to be a truck driver, it doesn’t f****** matter. Just do the best that you f****** can, ladies and gentlemen.”

With Malone walking off stage, he left fans with more than a performance – a reminder of their worth, their potential, and the belief that no dream is ever out of reach.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)