These 4 Country Songs From the 90s Are Perfect for Any Romantic Playlist

Almost everyone loves a good love song, regardless of their relationship status. Fortunately, there are plenty of country songs that for decades have been the soundtrack to love stories. We found four country songs from the 90s, which are perfect for any romantic playlist.

Videos by American Songwriter

“It’s Your Love” by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

It’s hard to get more romantic than Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s “It’s Your Love“. The couple’s first duet, the 1997 single is on McGraw’s Everywhere album.

Written by Stephony Smith, the sweet song says, “It’s your love / It just does something to me / It sends a shock right through me / I can’t get enough / And if you wonder / About the spell I’m under / Oh, it’s your love.”

In the video, Hill is noticeably pregnant with the couple’s first child, Gracie.

“In This Life” by Collin Raye

In 1992, Collin Raye released “In This Life”. Written by Allen Shamblin and Mike Reid, “In This Life” is the title track of Raye’s sophomore album. It also became his second No. 1 hit.

“In This Life” is a powerful reminder that sometimes love is enough. The song says, “Let the world stop turning / Let the sun stop burning / Let them tell me love’s not worth / Going through / If it all falls apart / I will know deep in my heart / The only dream that mattered / Had come true / In this life / I was loved by you.”

“I Swear” by John Michael Montgomery

In 1993, John Michael Montgomery released “I Swear”. A No. 1 single from his sophomore Kickin’ It Up album, the romantic tune is written by Gary Baker and Frank J. Myers.

A four-week No. 1 hit for Montgomery, Myers reveals the singer wasn’t initially sure about recording the song.

“He said he really liked it, but he wasn’t sure if it was better than the songs he already had for his album project,” Myers recalls to Songwriter Universe.

One year after Montgomery had a big hit with “I Swear”, R&B group All 4 One released the song. It became an 11-week No. 1 single for them.

“I Swear” says, “I swear / By the moon and stars in the sky / I’ll be there / I swear / Like the shadow that’s by your side / I’ll be there / For better or worse / ‘Til death do us part / I’ll love you with every beat of my heart / I swear.”

You’re Still The One” by Shania Twain

Shania Twain wrote “You’re Still The One” with her former husband, Robert “Mutt” Lange, while they were still very much in love. Out in 1998 on her Come On Over record, “You’re Still The One” became a massive crossover hit for Twain, hitting No. 1 on both country and pop charts.

“You’re Still The One” says, “You’re still the one I run to / The one that I belong to / You’re still the one I want for life / You’re still the one that I love / The only one I dream of / You’re still the one I kiss goodnight.”

After Twain and Lange divorced in 2010, Twain admits she initially didn’t want to perform the song anymore. Fortunately, she realized it’s a fan favorite and returned it to her setlist.

Photo by KMazur/WireImage