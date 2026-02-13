3 Classic Soul Hits From 1976 That You Can’t Stop Singing

Soul is the intangible essence of being human. You can’t see it or touch it, but you can certainly feel it. Soul music, on the other hand, evolved from gospel and R&B, which are two forms that embody the above-mentioned essence. We feel the energy of rhythm, but we can also suffer from the blues. And soul music combines both sentiments with the uplifting spiritual force of gospel. But unlike gospel music, soul music (mostly) focuses on earthly matters.

So let’s feed your soul with three classic hits from 1976 that you can’t stop singing.

“(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty” by KC And The Sunshine Band

I mean, I just dare you not to sing this disco (and soul-adjacent) jam. Even if you haven’t heard this one in a while, one peek at its title will instantly leave the hook sitting on the tip of your tongue. “Shake Your Booty” topped both the Billboard pop and soul charts. Harry Wayne Casey—KC of the Sunshine Band—was inspired by his live audience and co-wrote the song with Richard Finch to get the people dancing. Judging by the chart performances, it worked in 1976. But I imagine today, you’ll be singing it, too.

“Mr. Melody” by Natalie Cole

More than any other part of a song, the melody remains the thing listeners remember the most. It’s what usually draws one in, and plenty of songs with questionable lyrics have proved that when you get the melody right, the rest doesn’t matter as much. Here, Natalie Cole offers an ode to melody, the thing she can’t get out of her head. Without which, there’d be no song in the first place. So croon along with Ms. Cole and rejoice in the melody. Good luck trying to match her scat singing!

“Let The Music Play” by Barry White

Barry White opens “Let The Music Play” with his familiar spoken word. Heartbroken and alone, White enters a disco in Harlem. He’s going dance away the misery while he acknowledges his lady is at home. For now, White can’t face the heartache. So instead, he escapes onto the dance floor. But he’s not out here looking for an affair. Instead, he shuts his eyes and imagines his partner is with him in the club. Produced and written by White, the disco beat and orchestral swells are sure to make you reach for the cavernous notes of one of soul music’s greatest legends.

