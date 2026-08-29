These 4 Hopeful Songs From the 60s Remind Us That Life Is Worth Living

During the 60s, the vibes were certainly high, no pun intended. If you’re going to look anywhere for a message of hope via song, this is definitely the decade to look through. Here are some uplifting songs from the era that everyone should know.

“Here Comes The Sun” by The Beatles

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Written at Eric Clapton’s house by George Harrison, “Here Comes The Sun” is perhaps one of The Beatles’ most revered compositions. In George Harrison: Living In The Material World, Clapton talked about Harrison’s creative endeavors, which sometimes seemed to involve him.

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“He was just a magical guy and he would show up, get out of the car with his guitar and come in and start playing … I just watched this thing come to life. I felt very proud that it was my garden that was inspiring it.”

“Good Vibrations” by The Beach Boys

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“Good Vibrations” was written by Beach Boy Brian Wilson while he was under the influence of marijuana, and honestly, you can kind of tell. This song, although groovy for sure, touches on spirituality in pop music form.

“[My mother] told me about dogs that would bark at people and then not bark at others, that a dog would pick up vibrations from these people that you can’t see, but you can feel,” Wilson once shared of this song. “[…] I didn’t really understand too much of what it meant when I was just a boy. It scared me, the word ‘vibrations.’”

“Make Your Own Kind Of Music” by Cass Elliot

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Released in September 1969 by Dunhill Records, “Make Your Own Kind Of Music” is a hopeful anthem about living life as you so choose. Man, I swear listening to this song makes me feel empowered but also emotional at the same time.

Nobody can tell ya;

There’s only one song worth singin’,

They may try and sell ya,

‘Cause it hangs them up to see someone like you.

But you’ve gotta make your own music

Sing your own special song,

Make your own kind of music even if nobody else sings along.

“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell

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Before Gaye and Terrell released this song in 1967, Dusty Springfield actually wanted to do her own recording of it. Now, it’s hard to think of anybody but this duo singing the original version, which is probably one of the most optimistic songs out there.

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