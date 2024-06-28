Behind the Meaning of “You Look Like You Love Me” by Ella Langley and Riley Green

Burgeoning singer-songwriter Ella Langley recently teamed up with Riley Green for “you look like you love me.” The mid-tempo, playful track plays to both artist’s strengths.

“The song with Ella was one of those things that can only happen out on the road, out on tour, just really organically,” Green recently said of the song. “I heard the song, and I think she kinda thought maybe it would be a good collaboration with somebody, so I wrote a second verse for it. It’s just a really fun song. She does a great job with it, and it’s definitely something that I’m sure we’ll be doing together.”

Uncover the meaning behind this song, below.

Behind the Meaning of “you look like you love m” by Riley Green

Written by: Ella Langley, Aaron Ratiere, and Riley Green

“I was all but 22, I think, at the time, I’d been out on the road, lonely at night, And it’d been a while, so it was on my mind, Well, I saw him walk in with his cowboy hat, And I thought to myself, ‘I could use some of that’

Langley opens up this track with a tounge-in-cheek spoken word section. It’s reminiscent of country stars from a time gone by. She takes the listener into her night out as she spots someone across the room and makes her move. It isn’t until the chorus that she tells him why she decided to mosey over his way:

‘Excuse me, you look like you love me, You look like you want me, to want you to come on home, Baby, I don’t blame you, for looking me up and down across this room, I’m drunk and I’m ready to leave, and you look like you love me’

Green takes over the man’s POV in the second verse. I was down at the local beer joint with a few of the guys / And this cute little country girl caught my eye, he sings. His verse adds an extra layer of blushing flirtation to this playful track.

‘Excuse me, you look like you love me, You look like you want me, to want you to come on home, Baby, I don’t blame you, for looking me up and down across this room, I’m drunk and I’m ready to leave, and you look like you love me’ So if you ever see a man in a cowboy hat

Check out the song, below.

