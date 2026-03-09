These 5 Singers Left Rock Bands To Launch Incredibly Successful Solo Careers

For some singers, being part of a successful rock band is a dream come true. But others also want to have their own career. These five rock singers left their rock band to launch their own solo career. And it worked.

Don Henley

Don Henley is one of the founders of the Eagles, along with Glenn Frey, Bernie Leadon, and Randy Meisner. When the Eagles disbanded in 1980, amid strife between guitarist Don Felder and Frey, Henley wasted no time in starting his own solo career.

In 1982, Henley released his debut solo album, I Can’t Stand Still. He went on to have numerous hit singles at radio, including “Dirty Laundry”, “The Boys Of Summer”, “The End Of The Innocence”, and others.

Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks is best known for her lengthy career with Fleetwood Mac, a band she joined in 1975. Although the band was wildly successful, Nicks also wanted to make music on her own. In 1981, Nicks released her solo debut, Bella Donna.

For almost a decade, Nicks balanced her solo career with Fleetwood Mac. But in 1990, Nicks left the legendary group to focus on her own career. Although Nicks did have success in the 90s, her biggest hits are in the 80s, with hit singles like “Stand Back”, “Talk To Me”, “Rooms On Fire”, and more.

In 2024, Nicks released “The Lighthouse”, her last solo single. Nicks says the song is representative of all she has learned, both as a solo artist and as part of Fleetwood Mac.

Peter Cetera

Peter Cetera is one of the original members of Chicago, staying with the band for almost 20 years. Forming in 1967, Cetera stayed with Chicago until 1985, when he began his own career.

Going out on his own was a gamble, since Chicago was still doing well. But Cetera took the risk, one that paid off well for him. In 1986, Cetera released his first solo single, “Glory Of Love“, after leaving Chicago. The song is also his first of several No.1 hits.

Sting

Sting is the founding member of the Police, formed in 1977. For almost a decade, until 1986, Sting continued to perform with the band. But after their split in 1986, Sting quickly began his next chapter, as a solo artist, a career that became wildly successful.

Among his many hit singles are “Fields Of Gold”, “If I Ever Lose My Faith In You”, “Desert Rose”, and others.

Phil Collins

Phil Collins juggled his solo career with being part of Genesis for more than a decade. In 1981, Collins’ debut solo single, “In The Air Tonight” came out, while Genesis was also having hits at radio. In 1996, Collins left the group to focus solely on being a solo artist.

Ironically, Collins’s biggest hits came in the 80s, with songs like “You Can’t Hurry Love”, “One More Night”, “A Groovy Kind Of Love”, and more.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images