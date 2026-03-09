Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ Tonight (March 9, 2026)?

Season 24 of American Idol has already brought some major changes to the show. While once welcoming artists to the glamorous streets of Beverly Hills, the production relocated to Nashville. And it seems that change of scenery worked for singers like Kutter Bradley, who showcased his talents when singing Hardy’s “Boots.” The final night of Hollywood Week also brought one of the biggest cuts in the show’s history. With the Top 30 announced, here are all the details about tonight’s episode and whether it is new.

Having survived the rich history of Nashville, the remaining Top 30 found themselves jumping on a plane as the production prepared to head to warmer climates. Always a highlight of each season, American Idol was ready for the Ohana Round, which takes place at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii.

Although a place of serenity and relaxation, the contestants will have little time to enjoy the tropical oasis as there is a new episode of American Idol airing tonight. And with the competition tighter than ever, every performance could determine who moves forward and who goes home.

Fan Claims ‘American Idol’ Is Moving “Too Fast”

Looking at some of the standouts from last week, Bradley highlighted Nashville when he offered his take on “Boots.” Loving what he produced, Carrie Underwood commented, “You’ve got a solid voice, a big range — you were like a lion pacing back and forth. It was good!”

Being labeled a “lion” by Underwood is high praise, but not every fan agreed, as one person added, “He just sounds like any old fella in a local bar. Nowhere near on the level of a professional.” It wasn’t all bad, as another comment read, “He is awesome and love his performance.”

Most fans appeared focused on the Ohana Round, with one fan insisting, “American Idol is moving too fast. They cut a lot from Hollywood Week.” While season 24 is moving quickly, the Ohana Round will give the remaining contestants another opportunity to prove they belong in the competition.

Don’t miss a new episode of American Idol airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and available to stream the following day on Hulu.

