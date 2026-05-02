3 Country Albums From the 1990s I Can’t Wait To Show My Kid

One of the best things about having children is showing them all the music, movies, and books you loved as a kid. Then you can see them enjoy it all over again. You can relive the experience through their excited eyes.

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Here below, we wanted to highlight three albums that can provide that special moment—a trio of LPs that were great to listen to in real-time and now make for terrific records to give the next generation. Indeed, these are three country albums from the 1990s I can’t wait to show my kid.

‘No Fences’ by Garth Brooks (1990)

You can’t talk about 1990s country music without talking about Garth Brooks. The performer sold out more stadiums during the decade than some entire sports leagues. Part of that was because he put on a great, engrossing show. Another part, though, was that his music was significant. Brooks’ 1990 album No Fences boasts some of his most important songs, including “The Thunder Rolls” and “Friends In Low Places”. Want to know 1990s country? Dive into this offering first.

‘Trisha Yearwood’ by Trisha Yearwood (1991)

While Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood were country stars in the 1990s, it would take until 2005 for the two to wed. But before that, Yearwood had some charts to top and some stadiums of her own to sell out. Indeed, the artist’s 1991 self-titled debut album was an announcement. She’d arrived. The LP included the song “She’s In Love With The Boy”, which marked her first tune to top the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. To understand a genre, you have to understand its heroes. This 1991 release is a great place to start.

‘Wide Open Spaces’ by Dixie Chicks (1998)

Known today as The Chicks, this all-gal group made headlines in the 1990s thanks to catchy tunes and beloved albums. In 1998, the singers earned breakthrough success thanks to this catchy record, which has since been certified diamond status—that’s a big deal! Not only is it important to share great songs and stories with your children, but it’s also important to know how history has unfolded over the decades. So, why not begin now with Wide Open Spaces?

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