Luke Combs and Teddy Swims Headlining EA Sports’ Madden Bowl 2026; Stephen Wilson Jr., Gavin Adcock, and LaRussell To Perform

Super Bowl weekend is getting even more star-studded. Billboard recently revealed that Luke Combs and Teddy Swims will headline EA Sports Presents Madden Bowl.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I’ve been a Panthers fan my whole life, so naturally, Madden has been a staple for as long as I can remember. We even play it on tour a lot these days,” Combs told the outlet. “It’s super cool EA Sports asked me to be a part of this huge event—the Madden Bowl—and I’m still hopeful my Panthers will be in the Super Bowl while I’m out there.”

Combs may get his wish. The Carolina Panthers are headed to the NFL Playoffs. They will face off against the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 10 as part of Wild Card Weekend.

Swims expressed similar excitement about his inclusion in the event.

“The last year has been surreal for me, and bringing that energy to Chase Center for Madden Bowl is a dream!” he said. “Football, the Super Bowl and Madden are such a big part of how people come together, and music is always right there with it. EA Sports has put together an incredible lineup, and I can’t wait to take the stage!”

What to Expect at EA Sports Presents Madden Bowl

Stephen Wilson Jr., Gavin Adcock, and LaRussell will also perform at the event, which combines gaming, music, and sports.

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston and sports commentator Kay Adams will host Madden Bowl’s blue carpet, which kicks off at 7 p.m. PT.

Fans can catch all the action on EA Sports’ social media channels.

“With Super Bowl LX in the backyard of our global headquarters, this year truly feels like a home game for us,” John Reseburg, VP of Marketing, Partnerships and Communications for EA Sports, told the outlet. “This will be our biggest presence ever, and EA Sports Presents Madden Bowl is at the center of it, a celebration of the fans, athletes, creators and music shaping the culture of football. We’re going to bring an incredible show to the Bay, and share that energy with football fans everywhere.”

The Feb. 6 event will take place at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Super Bowl LX will follow on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.