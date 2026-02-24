Watch Team USA’s JT Miller Spark a Patriotic Singalong With Toby Keith’s “Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue”

The Miracle on Ice in 1980 was the last time Team USA won a gold medal in men’s hockey. Well, that changed on Sunday when Team USA shocked the world and beat Team Canada to take home the gold medal. And in true American fashion, the team did it in overtime when Jack Hughes slipped the puck through goaltender Jordan Binnington. A truly iconic moment in American Olympic history, player JT Miller decided to celebrate the memorable win by covering Toby Keith’s “Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue.”

Although Team USA clinched the gold over the weekend, the party hasn’t stopped. Already making their way through Milan, the team returned to Miami, where they continued the celebration. Eventually entering the Miami club E11EVEN, the team bunkered down for an unforgettable night of dancing, singing, and more than a few drinks.

Team USA making Toby Keith proud 🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/QPtfeKX49f — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) February 24, 2026

Having fashioned a career as a forward and captain for the New York Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning, Miller showcased a different talent when he covered “Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue.” With the club packed with people, it only took a few seconds before the entire crowd joined in, not only honoring Team USA, but also a country singer who dedicated his life to supporting the armed forces.

Team USA Goes Full America With Lee Greenwood

Keith wasn’t the only one being honored during the Miami Team USA celebration as the club played footage of their victory over Canada on a massive screen. And to make it better, Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” played over the speakers.

US hockey team leads Miami’s E11ven night club in singing Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.” pic.twitter.com/tV7tx338df — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 24, 2026

Already singing songs from Greenwood and Keith, the players, wrapped in American Flags, couldn’t end the night with one of the most patriotic songs in America – the national anthem. With freedom and drinks flowing, the players belted the lyrics as fans wrote, “That gave me shivers, hearing them sing our national anthem!!! Awesome.” Another person insisted, “This IS America at its finest.”

By the end of the night, it was clear Team USA wasn’t just celebrating a win – they were soaking in a moment decades in the making. And if their weekend proved anything, it’s that when Team USA wins big, they know exactly how to party in red, white, and blue style.



(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)