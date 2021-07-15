Toby Keith Readies ‘Peso In My Pocket,’ His First Album In Six Years

Six years since his last record, 35 MPH Town in 2015, Toby Keith readies a comeback with his forthcoming Peso in My Pocket, slated for an October 15 release—a 10-song collection which features songwriting cuts from John Prine, Maren Morris, and Sammy Hagar.

Fueled by the Covid pandemic, forcing him to stay off the road, Keith found 2020 to be “a reset button I never would have hit,” he says in a press statement. Inspired by Mexico, where he owns a house and spent several months last year, the record arrived in the midst of great creativity. “It was like being on the moon. A lot of my friends down there were afraid they wouldn’t be let back in the U.S., so they all went home. I wasn’t on the road and nobody could go anywhere, so I thought, ‘You’ve written a long list of songs by yourself, dumbass. Get up and get busy!’ I went through the ideas I keep on my phone and thought, ‘Shit, I need to write these.'”

The album announcement follows news of the Class of 2021 for the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Keith will be inducted November 1, alongside Rhett Akins, Amy Grant, Buddy Cannon, and John Scott Sherrill, with a lavish ceremony at the Music City Center. “Nashville has always been the home of legendary songs written by the world’s finest songwriters—and this class is no exception,” Sarah Cates, chair of the organization’s board of directors, said. “It’s our great honor today to welcome our class of 2021: Rhett Akins and Buddy Cannon in the songwriter category; John Scott Sherrill in the veteran songwriter category; Toby Keith as our songwriter/artist and Amy Grant as our veteran songwriter/artist.”

Check out the album track list below, featuring songwriting credits: