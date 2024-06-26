Recording Academy Extends Invitations to Almost 4,000 Music Professionals in Work Toward More Diversity

The Recording Academy—best known for hosting the GRAMMY Awards every year—has recently extended invitations to nearly 4,000 music professionals. This move is part of the Academy’s work toward updating and diversifying its membership.

Specifically, 3,900 established professionals in a wide array of genres, backgrounds, and positions have been offered membership. The Recording Academy recently made an announcement about the invitations. They shared that of the invited, 45% were women, 57% were people of color and 47% were under the age of 40.

Additionally, the Academy is working toward a goal of adding 2,500 women voting members by 2025. They are actually on track to achieve this goal by this year with the added invitees.

For the invitees to become members, they music accept the invitation by July 31, according to a report from Variety. Additionally, they must participate in the Online Entry Process if they wish to be considered for a GRAMMY Award in the upcoming season. Those members who were invited to be Voting Members have the power to vote for the GRAMMY Awards. Voting opens on October 4 and closes on October 15 this year.

Who is Accepting Their Invitation to Join the Recording Academy?

According to the Variety report, among the new members are Tanner Adell, Ashnikko, Grupo Frontera, and Teddy Swims. They each expressed their excitement and gratitude at being invited to join the Recording Academy in statements.

“So excited to say I am in the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs 2024 New Member Class,” Tanner Adell said in a statement. “This year has been full of checking things off my bucket list, and this is definitely one of them! Couldn’t be more honored to join this incredible roster and advocate for music and my fellow creators.”

Ashnikko also made a statement, saying, “It is an honor to become a member of the Recording Academy. I am so grateful to be a musician in such an exciting era of music. It is an incredibly inspiring time. To be able to have a hand in nominating some of my favorite artists that are shaping culture right now feels very special.”

The Recording Academy has recently updated the GRAMMY Award rules and eligibility as well in their work toward diversity and inclusion. These updates featured more opportunities for featured artists, as well as video game soundtracks and much more.

