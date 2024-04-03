Toby Keith Helped Kids Battling Cancer With $20 Million Donation: “He Paid for All That Himself”

Having released a total of 19 studio albums during his time on stage, Toby Keith slowly took over the genre to become one of the biggest names in country music. Selling over 40 million albums, the country icon received numerous awards for his contributions to music. He was even awarded the National Medal of Arts. While loving to perform on stage and share his music with fans, on February 5, news broke that Keith passed away after battling stomach cancer. Recently, Keith’s friend and writing partner, Colt Ford, shared a story, proving how much the country legend cared for others.

Appearing on the Ten Year Town podcast with host Troy Cartwright, Ford discussed Keith’s years in the spotlight and the legacy he left behind. But nothing compared to how generous he was when it came to others. Ford pointed to The Toby Keith Foundation and how it worked closely with OK Kids Korral to help offer housing for children and families battling cancer. According to the organization’s website, “The state of the art facilities at OK Kids Korral are designed to create a relaxing haven for the entire family.”

Toby Keith Considered A “Legend” For His Philanthropy

While Keith never discussed how much he donated, Ford broke his silence, admitting, “He puts about $20 mil out of his pocket to run. There’s a lot of guys doing stuff, you ain’t doing that. I know people go out and raise money and stuff, but they ain’t stroking a $20 mil check out of their pocket. First of all a very few can stroke that check…” Ford continued, “He paid for all that himself, man like that’s crazy.”

Recalling a time when the singer visited OK Kids Korral, Ford explained how a man offered his gratitude for Keith. Watching the emotional exchange, Ford insisted, “For a guy to just be that emotional, and to another man and just be that humble, and that grateful. It’s just like wow. I’d like to be able to do something like that. He is a legend… for real.”

Although passing away, Keith’s legacy continues, proving that the country singer cared more about helping others than the spotlight.

