Toby Keith’s Daughter Honoring Him at Steelers-Bengals Game With National Anthem and Halftime Performance

Krystal Keith made her singing debut at age 19, accompanying her dad, country star Toby Keith, on a cover of Inez & Charlie Foxx’s 1963 song “Mockingbird.” She has continued to follow in his footsteps, releasing her debut album, Whiskey & Lace (which he produced.) Since the Big Dog Daddy’s passing last February, his daughter has honored him publicly on several occasions—most notably with an emotional performance of his final hit, “Don’t Let the Old Man In,” during the TV special Toby Keith: American Icon. And her father will no doubt be on her mind once again when Krystal Keith performs at this Sunday’s (Nov. 16) NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals.

Videos by American Songwriter

The 40-year-old singer-songwriter will honor both her dad and the military as part of the NFL’s Salute to Service initiative. First, Krystal will perform the national anthem ahead of Sunday’s matchup at Acrisure Stadium, which kicks off at 1 p.m. Eastern. Then, she will take the stage again at halftime, where she will perform two songs from her father’s catalog. An outspoken patriot, Toby Keith was known for songs like “American Soldier” and “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American.”)

[RELATED: “Wasn’t a Dry Eye in the Room”: Krystal Keith’s Tribute Cover on ‘Toby Keith: American Icon’ Has Fans Choked Up]

Krystal Keith Paid Tribute to Her Father on the Anniversary of Toby Keith’s Passing

Toby Keith’s family, including daughter Krystal Keith, has kept a relatively low profile since the “Red Solo Cup” crooner died in February 2024 after a two-year bout with stomach cancer. He was 62 years old.

On Feb. 5, the anniversary of his passing, Krystal shared some words of remembrance for her father on social media.

“It feels like yesterday we said goodbye and yet it somehow has also been the longest year without him,” she wrote. “I can’t help but find gratitude in all the time we had because we did all of life as a family unit. It’s hard to find a candid picture where he doesn’t have one of our babies in his arms. He was their favorite, and they were his. Our littles miss their buddy big time but we all know we will see him again someday.

“Until then,” she concluded, “he will watch over us and walk beside us. Every sunset (and he LOOOOVED his sunsets) is a reminder that he wants us to live our best life and do good in the world. So that’s exactly is what we will do.”

Featured image by Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images