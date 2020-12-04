The Beatles, “Savoy Truffle”

Dhani Harrison, “Savoy Truffle”

Songwriters discover songs, often, in odd places. Lennon found the arcane language of “For The Benefit of Mr. Kite” on an antique circus poster; Simon found “Mother & Child Reunion” on a menu in a Chinese restaurant, McCartney discovered “Eleanor Rigby” in a graveyard.

And George Harrison discovered “Savoy Truffle” in a box of chocolates.



After creating “Within You Without You,” his spiritual epic from Sgt. Pepper, George was overwhelmed by the reaction to it; Beatles fans around the world offered up thousands of interpretations of its meaning, which George felt was already self-evident. That his message was so easily and immediately distorted troubled him, so he decided for the next album – The White Album – he would write some songs which were less heavy, and wouldn’t lead to so much confusion.



So he wrote “Savoy Truffle,” the first and only Beatles song about candy and the need to stop over-indulging in it so as to save one’s teeth. In his 1980 autobiography, I Me Mine, George related the origins of “Savoy Truffle,” explaining that it was inspired by Eric Clapton’s candy habits.

George Harrison’s original lyric sheet.



In I Me Mine, his autobiography, George wrote:



“‘Savoy Truffle’ is a funny one written whist hanging out with Eric Clapton in the ’60s. At that time he had a lot of cavities in his teeth and needed dental work. He always had a toothache but he ate a lot of chocolates – he couldn’t resist them, and once he saw a box he had to eat them all. He was over at my house, and I had a box of Good News chocolates on the table and wrote the song from the names inside the lid. I got stuck with the two bridges for a while and Derek Taylor wrote some of the words in the middle – ‘You know that what you eat you are.



“[Eric Clapton] got this real sweet tooth and he had just had his mouth worked on. His dentist said he was through with candy. So, as a tribute, I wrote ‘You’ll have to have them all pulled out, after the Savoy Truffle.’ The truffle was some kind of sweet, just like all the rest, ‘crème tangerine,’ ‘ginger sling,’ just candy, to tease Eric.“



This explained a line which was compelling yet unclear for years: “You’ll have to have them all pulled out,” refering to Clapton’s teeth. Yet the music for it is so exultantly chromatic, ascending on major chords like a great gospel song, and powered by a horn section, that it was surprising to discover that the mystery at the heart of this song was candy.



The track was recorded in October of 1968 at Trident Studios with three Beatles only. John doesn’t play on it at all. Paul is on bass, Ringo on drums, and George on rhythm guitar. To this he added an acoustic rhythm guitar while singing his lead vocal.



To this, a horn section was added which was arranged by Chris Thomas. Its sound greatly distorted in the mix at George’s direction behest. In Mark Lewisohn’s tremendous book The Beatles Recording Sessions,” remembers:

“The session men were playing really well – there’s nothing like a good brass section letting rip – and it sounded fantastic. But having got this really nice sound, George (Harrison) turned to (engineer) Ken Scott and said, ‘Right, I want to distort it.’ So I had to plug-up two high-gain amplifiers which overloaded and deliberately introduced a lot of distortion, completely tearing the sound to pieces and making it dirty.



“The musicians came up to the control room to listen to a playback and George said to them, ‘Before you listen, I’ve got to apologize for what I’ve done to your beautiful sound. Please forgive me, but it’s the way I want it!’



“I don’t think they particularly enjoyed hearing their magnificent sound screwed up quite so much but they realized that this was what George wanted, and that it was their job to provide it.”

Ringo would have played the percussion but was on Peter Seller’s boat in Sardinia, where he began “Octopus’ Garden.”

“Savoy Truffle”

By George Harrison

Creme tangerine and montelimar

A ginger sling with a pineapple heart

A coffee dessert, yes you know it’s good news

But you’ll have to have them all pulled out

After the Savoy truffle



Cool cherry cream, a nice apple tart

I feel your taste all the time we’re apart

Coconut fudge, really blows down those blues

But you’ll have to have them all pulled out

After the Savoy truffle



You might not feel it now

But when the pain cuts through

You’re going to know, and how

The sweat is going to fill your head

When it becomes too much

You shout aloud



You’ll have to have them all pulled out

After the Savoy truffle



You know that what you eat you are,

But what is sweet now, turns so sour

We all know Obla-Di-Bla-Da

But can you show me, where you are?



Creme tangerine and montelimar

A ginger sling with a pineapple heart

A coffee dessert, yes you know it’s good news

But you’ll have to have them all pulled out

After the Savoy truffle

Yes you’ll have to have them all pulled out

After the Savoy truffle



Ella Fitzgerald, “Savoy Truffle,” 1969



