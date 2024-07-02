Tom Petty Estate Strikes Major Deal with Warner Chappell Music

The Tom Petty Estate has signed a worldwide administration deal with Warner Chappell Music for Petty’s music catalog. The deal includes all of Petty’s work written over his lifetime, including songs with the Heartbreakers and solo, per a report from Digital Music News.

The deal includes songs written for the 13 album Petty made with the Heartbreakers. It also includes the three he made as a solo artist. He was also a member of the supergroup The Traveling Wilburys and the band Mudcrutch. A selection of songs included in the deal are “Wildflowers,” “Free Fallin’,” “Learning to Fly,” “Refugee,” “Runnin’ Down a Dream,” and many more from Petty’s 40-year career.

“We’re looking forward to this new partnership with the team at Warner Chappell, as we expand the reach of Tom’s iconic song catalog,” the Petty Estate said in a statement. “This partnership will open the door to new licensing opportunities and serve to introduce his music to a new generation across the globe. We’re excited for this new chapter of growth, and the preservation of Tom’s legacy both at home and abroad.”

Warner Chappell Music COO Carianne Marshall and CEO Guy Moot also released a joint statement regarding the deal. “Tom Petty’s music is woven into the fabric of our lives, not just across America, but around the world,” the statement reads.

It continues, “Tom’s unmistakable sound and lyrics remain as timeless and vital today as ever, and all of us at Warner Chappell Music are honored to be joining with his estate to help amplify his extraordinary legacy on a global scale. Their work in recent years has already laid an incredible foundation, and we’re very excited to be partnering with such an innovative and forward-thinking team.”

This deal will work to cement Tom Petty’s 40-year legacy as an artist after his tragic passing in 2017. It will also bring his music to a wider audience around the globe, giving more people access to Petty’s singular songwriting.

Featured Image by Samir Hussein/Getty Images