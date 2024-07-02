Chris Young Overcome With Emotions After His Stepfather Suffers a Heart Attack While on Tour

Chris Young was on the road when his stepfather, Michael Harris, had a heart attack. Young updated fans on social media, sharing that Harris was okay after the ordeal. He also thanked fans and the country music community for their support during the difficult time.

Young continued to play his scheduled shows after Harris’ heart attack on June 29. He appeared in Colorado, and made sure to let fans know he was grateful for their love and support. “Colorado! I don’t even have the words,” he wrote on Twitter/X. “[O]n a day where my dad had a heart attack you lifted me up. I love country music fans. I’m happy I played. I’m happy my dad is ok. Much love to all of you.”

Fans gathered in the comments on Young’s post to share prayers and well wishes to Harris. “Sending prayers to Mike. Hopefully things will go [in] his favor. God please place your healing hands on Chris’s dad and he can make a full recovery. Love you,” one fan wrote.

Another wrote on Instagram, “So glad to hear your Dad is going to be ok. Sending much love & prayers across the pond to you and your family.”

Colorado! I don’t even have the words… on a day where my dad had a heart attack you lifted me up. I love country music fans. I’m happy I played. I’m happy my dad is ok. Much love to all of you pic.twitter.com/1tZAalvOmE — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) July 1, 2024

Chris Young to Join Kane Brown During Stadium Show

Chris Young has been a big inspiration for Kane Brown for a while, with Brown eventually opening for Young on his 2018 arena tour. Now, Brown has invited Young out to return the favor. During Brown’s upcoming show in Seattle, Washington, Young will be there with him.

“I was so stoked when I got to open for Chris,” Brown said recently. “Chris was a huge part of everything I’ve done, just listening to his songs, singing them, and practicing with them. I didn’t think he was going to say yes when we asked him. I was like, ‘He’s definitely going to say no.’ So, for him to say yes meant the world to me.”

Currently, Brown is on his In The Air Tour, which will continue in Oklahoma on July 3. It will continue through the fall. Chris Young will continue on his tour with a stop in Nashville for the Let Freedom Sing! event on July 4, and will conclude on September 14 in McHenry, Illinois.

