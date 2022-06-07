Watch: Fiddler Caroline McCaskey Plays the National Anthem on a Saw

Over the course of American history, many have been able to wow audiences with their renditions of the National Anthem. From Jimi Hendrix at Woodstock to Whitney Houston and Marvin Gaye, there has been standout after standout.

Well, we have another name to add to the list.

Earlier this week, fiddler Caroline McCaskey took up the challenge before an Oakland A’s baseball game and did so with flying colors. But why was hers so special? Because she did so sitting down… with a saw.

Check out McCaskey playing the National Anthem from the baseball diamond via popular social media user (and former NBA basketball star) Rex Chapman’s Twitter account below. Chapman tweeted, “She just played the national anthem with a saw…”

She just played the national anthem with a saw… pic.twitter.com/eik4py5DoQ — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 6, 2022

According to her website, McCaskey “started her musical journey as a fiddler, and has toured the U.S. as a member of contra dance band Stringfire! In 2019 she won the U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Competition. She has also taught for many years at Fiddlekids Day Camp.”

And her SawPlayer bio reads:

When Caroline McCaskey took up her saw to play the violin solo from Offenbach’s Orpheus in the Underworld with the San Francisco Symphony, music critics and the maestro himself were moved by the level of artistry she achieved with an instrument more often found in the hardware store than in the concert hall. “A revelation,” proclaimed the critic for the San Francisco Performing Arts Examiner. And conductor Tilson Thomas declared her the prima donna assoluta of the instrument—in writing, with a Sharpie, on her saw.“

Below, see another video of the artist playing the National Anthem on the saw, proving that the baseball game performance wasn’t a once-in-a-lifetime shot.

Kudos to the musician!

Photo via YouTube