Kacey Musgraves Upset, Filing “Massive” Grievance with American Airlines

Kacey Musgraves couldn’t let it stand.

The country star took to social media on Sunday (June 5) to highlight a particularly bad experience on an American Airlines flight, saying she and other passengers were harassed by a “hostile” flight attendant.

The complaint comes at a time when airlines seem to be suffering, from a pilot shortage and rising fuel costs. Now, perhaps that frustration for some is boiling over to the way they treat passengers.

Musgraves wrote on social media (full statement below) that she is filing a “massive complaint” with the airline. She said she felt “unsafe” due to the attendant, whose comportment included “shockingly hostile behavior.”

Added Musgraves, “I truthfully just don’t want anyone else to have my experience.”

Read her full statement on Twitter below:

“Just ended my travels to/from my show in Spain on the most intense and honestly fucking awful flight on @americanair.

“It’s extremely rare for me to want to come to a social-media platform to complain about something like this. I know there are way bigger things going on in the world at the moment. But I truthfully just don’t want anyone else to have my experience.

“I wish it were as simple as complaining about the broken seat that wouldn’t recline for 7 hours overnight or there being no wifi. But it was the appalling and shockingly hostile behavior of a certain male employee (the flight’s chief purser) that I will be filing a massive complaint against along with many other passengers that were subject to his extremely overblown, unnecessary aggression and erratic behavior. He made me feel unsafe and upset to the point of crying and I witnessed another passenger he also made cry. The female flight attendants on board vocalized their own disbelief, and struggles with him as well.

“@americanair, I will be going through the proper channels but I need to make it extra known that you have a liability on your hands with this man.”

To its credit, the airline quickly responded to Musgraves on the social media platform, writing, “These comments concern us. Please send us a DM with your record locator and additional details.”

And Musgraves, “Yep. Check the DMs.”

Yep. Check the DMs. — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) June 5, 2022

Photo Courtesy of Universal Music / Interscope Records