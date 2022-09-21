Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ First Live Album in 13 Years, ‘Live at the Fillmore (1997),’ Set for Extensive Release

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers are getting their first live album release in more than 13 years.

The band will issue the extensive new collection, Live at the Fillmore (1997), on November 25. And the new live collection features a myriad of songs from the legendary 20-show run at San Francisco’s famed venue.

Highlights from the release include Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” J.J. Cale’s “Crazy Mama,” The Rolling Stones’ “Time is On My Side” and more from The Kinks, Everly Brothers, Bill Withers, The Byrds, Chuck Berry, and Booker T. & the M.G.’s. The collection also features special performances with The Byrds’ frontman Roger McGuinn and blues legend John Lee Hooker. Other standouts include extended versions of original tracks “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” and “It’s Good To Be King.”

The music is being released in a collaboration between the Petty estate and Mike Campbell, a member of the Heartbreakers and former co-writer and collaborator of the late Petty.

The collection of songs features covers, jams, special guests, and live versions of the band’s hits. It’s the first live collection to be unveiled in over a decade.

Fans can check out the first single, “Listen to Her Heart,” below, along with a video featuring previously unreleased footage and personal items from the Petty archive.

Music is produced by Ryan Ulyate and Campbell. For information and album pre-order visit HERE. For official Petty merchandise visit HERE.

Before starting the 20-show run at the Fillmore, Tom Petty outlined his plans in an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, saying, “We’re musicians and we want to play. We’ve made so many records in the past five years, I think the best thing for us to do is just go out and play and it will lead us to our next place, wherever that may be.”

“Playing the Fillmore in 1997 for a month was one of my favorite experiences as a musician in my whole life,” says Campbell of the music. “The band was on fire and we changed the setlist every night. The room and the crowd was spiritual… AND… we got to play with some amazing guests. I will always remember those nights with joy and inspiration.”

At the final show, Petty noted as he took the stage, “We all feel this might be the high point of our time together as a group… It’s going to be hard to get us off this stage tonight.”

The new live release will be offered in a 3 LP version, simulating one of the concerts, and a comprehensive box set featuring 58 songs and 14 humorous spoken word tracks that highlight Petty’s connection with his band and his fans from the stage.

The shows were taped during the last six nights of the band’s historic residency. The compilation was meticulously curated by producers Ulyate and Campbell and executive producers Benmont Tench, Adria Petty, Annakim Petty, and Dana Petty.

Fans can read Joel Selvin’s liner notes HERE.

Live at the Fillmore (1997) will be released in various formats:

2 CD:

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers famously played 20 nights at the legendary Fillmore venue in San Francisco in 1997. 6 of the shows were professionally recorded and this release features some of the high points of the residency. The small venue allowed the band to vary their sets each night; they included re-arranged and distinctive versions of their hits, deep cuts, and many cover versions—paying tribute to the artists that Tom and the band had been influenced by. The 2 CD set includes 33 tracks, 18 of which are covers—2 hours of music. The tri-fold board package includes a 16-page booklet with previously unseen photographs.

3 LP:

4 CD:

6 LP:

6 LP Uber Deluxe: Available exclusively on the Tom Petty webstore

TOM PETTY & THE HEARTBREAKERS LIVE AT THE FILLMORE (1997)

COMPACT DISC FORMATS

4 CD FORMAT

Produced by Ryan Ulyate & Mike Campbell

VINYL FORMATS

6 LP FORMAT

