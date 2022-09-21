Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ First Live Album in 13 Years, ‘Live at the Fillmore (1997),’ Set for Extensive Release

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers are getting their first live album release in more than 13 years.
The band will issue the extensive new collection, Live at the Fillmore (1997), on November 25. And the new live collection features a myriad of songs from the legendary 20-show run at San Francisco’s famed venue.
Highlights from the release include Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” J.J. Cale’s “Crazy Mama,” The Rolling Stones’ “Time is On My Side” and more from The Kinks, Everly Brothers, Bill Withers, The Byrds, Chuck Berry, and Booker T. & the M.G.’s. The collection also features special performances with The Byrds’ frontman Roger McGuinn and blues legend John Lee Hooker. Other standouts include extended versions of original tracks “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” and “It’s Good To Be King.”
The music is being released in a collaboration between the Petty estate and Mike Campbell, a member of the Heartbreakers and former co-writer and collaborator of the late Petty.
The collection of songs features covers, jams, special guests, and live versions of the band’s hits. It’s the first live collection to be unveiled in over a decade.
Fans can check out the first single, “Listen to Her Heart,” below, along with a video featuring previously unreleased footage and personal items from the Petty archive.
Music is produced by Ryan Ulyate and Campbell.
Before starting the 20-show run at the Fillmore, Tom Petty outlined his plans in an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, saying, “We’re musicians and we want to play. We’ve made so many records in the past five years, I think the best thing for us to do is just go out and play and it will lead us to our next place, wherever that may be.”
“Playing the Fillmore in 1997 for a month was one of my favorite experiences as a musician in my whole life,” says Campbell of the music. “The band was on fire and we changed the setlist every night. The room and the crowd was spiritual… AND… we got to play with some amazing guests. I will always remember those nights with joy and inspiration.”
At the final show, Petty noted as he took the stage, “We all feel this might be the high point of our time together as a group… It’s going to be hard to get us off this stage tonight.”
The new live release will be offered in a 3 LP version, simulating one of the concerts, and a comprehensive box set featuring 58 songs and 14 humorous spoken word tracks that highlight Petty’s connection with his band and his fans from the stage.
The shows were taped during the last six nights of the band’s historic residency. The compilation was meticulously curated by producers Ulyate and Campbell and executive producers Benmont Tench, Adria Petty, Annakim Petty, and Dana Petty.
Live at the Fillmore (1997) will be released in various formats:
2 CD:
The 2 CD set includes 33 tracks, 18 of which are covers—2 hours of music. The tri-fold board package includes a 16-page booklet with previously unseen photographs.
3 LP:
The 3 LP set includes 33 tracks, 18 of which are covers—2 hours of music. The tri-fold sleeve includes a 4-page insert.
4 CD:
The 4 CD deluxe edition includes 58 tracks, 35 of which are covers – over 4 hours of music. The 4 CDs are packaged in a box with a 32-page booklet (with previously unseen photographs), 3 custom guitar picks, a replica All Access laminate, and an embroidered patch ("The Fillmore House Band" —a term that was bestowed on The Heartbreakers during the shows at the Fillmore).
6 LP:
The 6 LP deluxe edition includes 58 tracks, 35 of which are covers—over 4 hours of music. The 6 LPs are packaged in a box with a 24-page (12" x 12") booklet (with previously unseen photographs), 3 custom guitar picks, a replica All Access laminate, facsimiles of 3 set lists, a reprint of the 8-page Fan Newsletter published in 1997, and an embroidered patch ("The Fillmore House Band" —a term that was bestowed on The Heartbreakers during the shows at the Fillmore).
6 LP Uber Deluxe: Available exclusively on the Tom Petty webstore
6 LP Uber Deluxe: Available exclusively on the Tom Petty webstore

The 6 LP Uber deluxe edition includes 58 tracks, 35 of which are covers—over 4 hours of music. The Uber deluxe edition is housed in an authentic hand-made custom-sized cymbal road case designed and manufactured by Made Worn in Los Angeles. The packaging also includes a replica "All Access" laminate, a reprint of the 8-page Fan Newsletter published in 1997, an embroidered patch, exclusive 7 additional replica set lists, an exclusive foil lithograph (12" x 12"), exclusive vinyl record player slip-mat, custom guitar picks in a tin, and a replica embroidered "Fillmore House Band" baseball hat—a term that was bestowed on The Heartbreakers during the shows at the Fillmore.
TOM PETTY & THE HEARTBREAKERS LIVE AT THE FILLMORE (1997)
COMPACT DISC FORMATS
2 CD FORMAT
1. Pre-show (spoken interlude)
2. Jammin’ Me
3. Listen To Her Heart
4. Around and Around
5. Good Evening (spoken interlude)
6. Lucille
7. Call Me The Breeze
8. Cabin Down Below
9. The Internet, whatever that is (spoken interlude)
10. Time is On My Side
11. You Don’t Know How It Feels
12. I’d Like To Love You Baby
13. Ain’t No Sunshine
14. Homecoming Queen Intro (spoken interlude)
15. The Date I Had with That Ugly Old Homecoming Queen
16. Bye Bye Johnny
17. Did Someone Say Heartbreakers Beach Party? (spoken interlude)
18. Heartbreakers Beach Party
19. Angel Dream
20. The Wild One, Forever
21. American Girl
22. Let’s Hear It For Howie and Scott (spoken interlude)
23. You Really Got Me
24. Runnin’ Down A Dream
CD 2
1. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
2. It’s All Over Now
3. Mr. Roger McGuinn (spoken interlude)
4. It Won’t Be Wrong
5. You Ain’t Going Nowhere
6. Eight Miles High
7. Honey Bee
8. John Lee Hooker, Ladies And Gentlemen (spoken interlude)
9. Boogie Chillen
10. Sorry, I’ve Just Broken My Amplifier (spoken interlude)
11. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
12. You Wreck me
13. Shakin’ All Over
14. Free Fallin’
15. Mary Jane’s Last Dance
16. Louie Louie
17. Gloria
18. Alright For Now
19. Goodnight (spoken interlude)
4 CD FORMAT
CD 1
1. Pre-show (spoken interlude)
2. Around And Around
3. Jammin’ Me
4. Runnin’ Down A Dream
5. Good Evening (spoken interlude)
6. Lucille
7. Call Me The Breeze
8. Cabin Down Below
9. The Internet, Whatever That Is (spoken interlude)
10. Time is On My Side
11. Listen To Her Heart
12. Waitin’ In School
13. Let’s Hear It For Mike (spoken interlude)
14. Slaughter On Tenth Avenue
15. Homecoming Queen Intro (spoken interlude)
16. The Date I Had with That Ugly Old Homecoming Queen
17. I Won’t Back Down
18. You Are My Sunshine
19. Ain’t No Sunshine
20. It’s Good To Be King
CD 2
1. Rip It Up
2. You Don’t Know How It Feels
3. I’d Like To Love You Baby
4. Diddy Wah Diddy
5. We Got A Long Way To Go (spoken interlude)
6. Guitar Boogie Shuffle
7. I Want You Back Again
8. On The Street Intro (spoken interlude)
9. On The Street
10. California
11. Let’s Hear It For Scott and Howie (spoken interlude)
12. Little Maggie
13. Walls
14. Hip Hugger
15. Friend Of The Devil
16. Did Someone Say Heartbreakers Beach Party? (spoken interlude)
17. Heartbreakers Beach Party
18. Angel Dream
19. The Wild One, Forever
20. Even The Losers
21. American Girl
22. You Really Got Me
23. Goldfinger
CD 3
1. Mr. Roger McGuinn (spoken interlude)
2. It Won’t Be Wrong
3. You Ain’t Going Nowhere
4. Drug Store Truck Drivin’ Man
5. Eight Miles High
6. Crazy Mama
7. Everyone Loves Benmont (spoken interlude)
8. Green Onions
9. High Heel Sneakers
10. John Lee Hooker, Ladies And Gentlemen (spoken interlude)
11. Find My Baby (Locked Up In Love Again)
12. Serves You Right To Suffer
13. Boogie Chillen
14. I Got A Woman
CD 4
1. Sorry, I’ve Just Broken My Amplifier (spoken interlude)
2. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
3. Honey Bee
4. County Farm
5. You Wreck Me
6. Shakin’ All Over
7. Free Fallin’
8. Mary Jane’s Last Dance
9. Bye Bye Johnny
10. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
11. It’s All Over Now
12. Louie Louie
13. Gloria
14. Alright For Now
15. Goodnight (spoken interlude)
Produced by Ryan Ulyate & Mike Campbell
VINYL FORMATS
3 LP FORMAT
Side 1
1. Pre-show (spoken interlude)
2. Jammin’ Me
3. Listen To Her Heart
4. Around And Around
5. Good Evening (spoken interlude)
6. Lucille
7. Call Me The Breeze
8. Cabin Down Below
9. The Internet, Whatever That Is (spoken interlude)
10. Time is On My Side
Side 2
1. You Don’t Know How It Feels
2. I’d Like To Love You Baby
3. Ain’t No Sunshine
4. Homecoming Queen Intro (spoken interlude)
5. The Date I Had with That Ugly Old Homecoming Queen
6. Bye Bye Johnny
Side 3
1. Did Someone Say Heartbreakers Beach Party? (spoken interlude)
2. Heartbreakers Beach Party
3. Angel Dream
4. The Wild One, Forever
5. American Girl
6. Let’s Hear It For Howie and Scott (spoken interlude)
7. You Really Got Me
8. Runnin’ Down A Dream
Side 4
1. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
2. It’s All Over Now
3. Mr. Roger McGuinn (spoken interlude)
4. It Won’t Be Wrong
5. You Ain’t Going Nowhere
6. Eight Miles High
7. Honey Bee
Side 5
1. John Lee Hooker, Ladies And Gentlemen (spoken interlude)
2. Boogie Chillen
3. Sorry, I’ve Just Broken My Amplifier (spoken interlude)
4. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
5. You Wreck me
6. Shakin’ All Over
7. Free Fallin’
Side 6
1. Mary Jane’s Last Dance
2. Louie Louie
3. Gloria
4. Alright For Now
5. Goodnight (spoken interlude)
6 LP FORMAT
Side 1
1. Pre-show (spoken interlude)
2. Around And Around
3. Jammin’ Me
4. Runnin’ Down A Dream
5. Good Evening (spoken interlude)
6. Lucille
7. Call Me The Breeze
Side 2
1. Cabin Down Below
2. The Internet, Whatever That Is (spoken interlude)
3. Time is On My Side
4. Listen To Her Heart
5. Waitin’ In School
6. Let’s Hear It For Mike (spoken interlude)
7. Slaughter On Tenth Avenue
8. Homecoming Queen Intro (spoken interlude)
9. The Date I Had with That Ugly Old Homecoming Queen
Side 3
1. I Won’t Back Down
2. You Are My Sunshine
3. Ain’t No Sunshine
4. It’s Good To Be King
Side 4
1. Rip It Up
2. You Don’t Know How It Feels
3. I’d Like To Love You Baby
4. Diddy Wah Diddy
5. We Got A Long Way To Go (spoken interlude)
6. Guitar Boogie Shuffle
7. I Want You Back Again
Side 5
1. On The Street Intro (spoken interlude)
2. On The Street
3. California
4. Let’s Hear It For Scott and Howie (spoken interlude)
5. Little Maggie
6. Walls
7. Hip Hugger
8. Friend Of The Devil
Side 6
1. Did Someone Say Heartbreakers Beach Party? (spoken interlude)
2. Heartbreakers Beach Party
3. Angel Dream
4. The Wild One, Forever
5. Even The Losers
6. American Girl
7. You Really Got Me
8. Goldfinger
Side 7
1. Mr. Roger McGuinn (spoken interlude)
2. It Won’t Be Wrong
3. You Ain’t Going Nowhere
4. Drug Store Truck Drivin’ Man
5. Eight Miles High
6. Crazy Mama
7. Everyone Loves Benmont (spoken interlude)
8. Green Onions
Side 8
1. High Heel Sneakers
2. John Lee Hooker, Ladies And Gentlemen (spoken interlude)
3. Find My Baby (Locked Up In Love Again)
4. Serves You Right To Suffer
5. Boogie Chillen
6. I Got A Woman
Side 9
1. Sorry, I’ve Just Broken My Amplifier (spoken interlude)
2. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
3. Honey Bee
4. County Farm
Side 10
1. You Wreck Me
2. Shakin’ All Over
3. Free Fallin’
4. Mary Jane’s Last Dance
Side 11
1. Bye Bye Johnny
2. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
3. It’s All Over Now
4. Louie Louie
Side 12
1. Gloria
2. Alright For Now
3. Goodnight (spoken interlude)
Tom Petty Photo: George Rose / Sacks & Co.