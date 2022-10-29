Tom Petty’s Estate Issues Clear Message on Gun Control, Citing Petty’s Beliefs

The estate of the legendary songwriter Tom Petty has issued several clear statements on its stance on gun reform and gun control, especially when it comes to America’s children and the schools they attend.

Petty, who was a gun owner, the estate says, believed in common sense gun laws and keeping them out of the hands and vicinity of the country’s youngest and most vulnerable.

Taking to Twitter over the weekend, the estate shared several lengthy messages:

“We hope people will come together no matter what their beliefs are about guns to make sure the children in our schools are safer in America,” said the “Won’t Back Down” singer’s family.

They added, “We believe strongly in common sense gun laws. Tom was a gun owner who believed we all have a responsibility to ensure guns are used safely and sensibly. He said it publicly and wrote it in songs. None of us want to live in a country where our children aren’t safe.

“Tom died on the eve of one of the biggest acts of gun violence ever in America in 2017 and watching the tragedy in Uvalde brought it home for us that we would like to help in any small way we could as a family. We are proud to partner with Everytown on this campaign.

“We hope everyone will vote in this next election and usher in a brighter future. And we hope people will come together no matter what their beliefs are about guns to make sure the children in our schools are safer in America. – The Tom Petty Family”

The family continued, tagging “Every Town,” an organization fighting for safer gun laws in America, “We’ve fought for a safer future, now vote for it. @Everytown

“Find an event near you to help us elect Gun Sense Candidates who will fight for a safer future.”

The messaging comes just days before voters in the United States are set to cast their ballots in the upcoming midterm elections. And one of the many crucial issues on voters’ minds is gun control.

See the statements from the family below.

Photo by Robert Sebree / Sacks & Co.