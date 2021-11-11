New Tom Petty Documentary, ‘Somewhere You Feel Free,’ Premieres

The new Tom Petty feature-length documentary Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers, premieres today (Nov. 11) on Tom Petty’s YouTube Channel (and is available in seven languages).

The new doc features never-before-seen footage “drawn from a newly discovered archive of 16mm film in addition to new interviews with album co-producer and Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell, Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench and many more,” read a press release.

The documentary also dives into the 2020 gold reissue of Petty’s Wildflowers & All The Rest collection.

According to the release: “Produced by Peter Afterman with executive producers Dan Braun, Mary Wharton, and Adria Petty, the documentary illuminates an artist at the height of his powers, providing an intimate and moving look at an enigmatic icon.

“The 89-minute documentary offers a look into the creative mastery and turbulent personal life of the legendary rock star, capturing the period of 1993-1995 when Petty worked with legendary producer Rick Rubin for the first time.”

The legendary songwriter’s official Twitter account announced the news today, saying, “TODAY you can screen TOM PETTY, SOMEWHERE YOU FEEL FREE: THE MAKING OF WILDFLOWERS worldwide on @YouTube. Finally available in full 4K resolution and in 7 languages.”

TODAY you can screen TOM PETTY, SOMEWHERE YOU FEEL FREE: THE MAKING OF WILDFLOWERS worldwide on @YouTube. Finally available in full 4K resolution and in 7 languages. pic.twitter.com/hZmpLW8649 — Tom Petty (@tompetty) November 11, 2021

