Tony Bennett’s Daughters Are Suing Their Brother Over Handling of Family Trust

Tony Bennett‘s two daughters, Johanna and Antonia Bennett, are suing one of their brothers. The two sisters filed a lawsuit in New York City on June 12 against D’Andrea “Danny” Bennett for his handling of the family trust.

According to Johanna and Antonia’s lawsuit, Danny mishandled the trust, failing to account for transactions and assets. Allegedly, Bennett’s live performances brought in $100 million to the family, but they have been told the estate is only worth $7 million, per a report from Music News.

In addition to Danny, the sisters named their other brother Daegal “Dae” Bennett in the suit, as well as Bennett’s widow, Susan Crow. Johanna, Antonia, Dae, and Crow are all listed as beneficiaries of Bennett’s trust. However, the sisters claim Danny has been causing trouble with the estate.

Tony Bennett’s Daughters Suing Brother Danny, Name Other Brother and Step-Mother in Lawsuit

The lawsuit states that Danny “persistently failed and refused to provide information sufficient for [them] to fully identify and understand the property and assets in which they have rights and interests as beneficiaries.” In their words, Danny and his legal team have only provided “piecemeal information” when pressed for the most basic details of the estate and trust.

“The information provided raises more questions than answers and fails to provide anything close to an accounting of Tony’s assets and financial affairs,” the lawsuit continues. The sisters are demanding a full account of Bennett’s assets and financial activity of the trust. They are also seeking a court order for all relevant documentation from Danny.

The lawsuit further claims that Danny, who served as his father’s manager and trustee of the family trust, received “personal benefits for himself and his company,” per a report from Rolling Stone. Apparently, Danny made transactions on behalf of his father, Benedetto Arts, LLC, and the Family Trust. There are also allegations that Danny’s company, RPM Music Productions, Inc., received a “substantial commission” from sales of Bennett’s memorabilia.

The Family Trust stated that, upon Tony Bennett’s death, “tangible personal property is to be distributed in equal shares” to the four children. As the lawsuit states, there are more questions than answers when it comes to Tony Bennett’s estate.

Featured Image by JP Yim/Getty Images