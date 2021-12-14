Tool Drummer Danny Carey Arrested After Alleged Airport Altercation

On Sunday night, December 12, the famous drummer for the rock band Tool was arrested. Danny Carey was apprehended “for misdemeanor assault after allegedly getting into an altercation at the Kansas City International Airport,” as reported by Billboard.

The conflict occurred around 7 PM Sunday evening which was described to Billboard as a “disturbance between two males at an airport terminal,” by Joe McBride, the senior communications manager at the Kansas City Aviation Department. McBride also confirmed that the other man was not taken into custody.

Carey was then transported to a local police station in Kansas but has since been released from custody.

Before the disturbance, Carey performed during the University of Kansas basketball game alongside the university band. Carey is also set to start a 2022 tour in early January.

Watch Danny Carey perform with the University of Kansas band, below.

Photo by John M. Heller/Getty Images