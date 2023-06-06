Tool Reveals 2023 North American Tour

Tool has revealed a fall tour in North America that will run nearly two months and include the band’s first dates in Canada since 2019. Kicking off at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky on Sept. 22, the tour will continue throughout the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up with two nights in Toronto on Nov. 20 and 21.

In addition to the band’s regular dates, they’ll be performing at two more festivals, including the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California on Oct. 6 and Power Trip in Indio, California, where they’ll be joined by AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, and Ozzy Osbourne, on Oct. 8.

The band is touring in support of its 2019 album, Fear Inoculum, which marked its first release in 13 years since 10,000 Days.

In May, Tool performed at the Welcome to Rockville Festival in Dayton, Florida, where singer Maynard Jame Keenan performed in drag, though he insisted it had nothing to do with several new laws in Florida targeting the trans, drag, and LGBTQ communities.

“I’ve been cross-dressing since long before these clickbait-junkie dupes were out of diapers,” said Keenan. Keenan first introduced the prosthetic breasts in 1997 and has donned a plethora of outfits on stage over the decades, including body paint, Lucha-Libre wrestling garb, riot police gear, and more.

“It’s pretty crazy the technology and the prosthetics nowadays, how they’ve come along, and I just was considering bringing the look back,” he added. “And that’s really all there is to it. I’m not a political fella — had nothing to do with Florida.”

In a recent interview, Keenan also talked about playing some of Tool’s older, faster songs live now.

“So I think my writing has changed over the years, and I can do some of those songs,” said Keenan. “I can’t do a whole set of those songs. I can pepper them in, so I can still do some of those things… If you’re actually sitting down and thinking about it, you can’t expect some of those dudes, [from] back in the day, to do the thing they did 30 years ago, 40 years ago. You can’t expect that out of that body. Your body doesn’t do those things forever.”

Keenan added, “That is an absolute expiration date. Your body is not going to allow you to perform the way you used to perform at certain ages. You can apply that to pretty much anybody.”

September 22 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival

October 6 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival

October 8 Indio, CA Power Trip

October 10 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

October 12 Idaho Falls, ID Mountain America Center

October 14 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center

October 15 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

October 17 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Center

October 19 Portland, OR Moda Center

October 20 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

October 22 Kelowna, BC Prospera Place Arena

October 23 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

October 25 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

October 27 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

October 29 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Center

October 31 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

November 1 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

November 3 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boiling Arena

November 4 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum

November 6 Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena

November 7 Allentown, PA PPL Center

November 10 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

November 13 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena

November 15 Boston, MA TD Garden

November 16 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

November 19 Montreal, QC Bell Center

November 20 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

November 21 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Photo: Travis Shinn / Courtesy of Speakeasy PR