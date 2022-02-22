Tool’s New $810 Box Set Raises Fans’ Eyebrows

Famed prog-rock band Tool has ushered in a new Ultra Deluxe Vinyl Box Set of their 2019 album Fear Inoculum. And while some fans are pleased with the news, others are raising their eyebrows at the $810 price tag.

For those curious, the $810 cost equates to a $750 price for the autographed edition, plus tax and various venue fees.

A post on the vinyl subreddit page made the rounds and eventually went viral after an audience member at a recent Tool concert posted a picture of the cost for one of the box sets.

While many may balk at the high amount listed, the sum may not be out of line. The signed editions of the box set are apparently already garnering more than twice the listed price on eBay, with a $2,000 listing still on the auction site.

The band began selling a limited number of the signed Fear Inoculum Ultra Deluxe Box Sets to its TOOLARMY VIPs on Sunday (February 20) at the band’s recent show in Philadelphia. The band says the box sets will continue to be sold at its upcoming tour dates.

Tool recently shared news of the box set on Instagram, along with an unboxing video. “There’s some late-breaking news from the band. Having just received their personal allotment of the forthcoming (TBA) FEAR INOCULUM ULTRA DELUXE LP, they were inspired to offer for sale this very limited number of advance pressings to TOOLARMY VIP PACKAGE holders (taking advantage of their early merch access) beginning with tonight’s show in Philadelphia and extending to the remaining shows in Elmont, Newark, Buffalo, Pittsburgh and so forth, or until there are no more available (prior to the worldwide release that’s projected for sometime in April).

“Furthermore, these early vinyl arrivals (only a tour item for the time being) have been AUTOGRAPHED, adding a personal touch to the cover imagery. The package contains 5 discs of industry best 180g vinyl, with audio tracks on one side and etched art on the reverse of each side of the disc. Though the quantities are very limited, should there be any remaining copies, they will be made available to concertgoers at the general merch booth.”

The band’s current tour continues Tuesday night (February 22) in Washington D.C. and continues through March with a March 20 show in Cleveland. Fans can buy tickets via Ticketmaster.