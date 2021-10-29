Alabama Shakes Release Deluxe Edition of 2013 Album ‘Sound & Color,’ and New Song “Someday”

Grammy Award-winning rock band Alabama Shake released a deluxe edition of their acclaimed 2013 album, Sound & Color, which includes B-sides, rarities, and unreleased tracks.

To celebrate the album drop, the group dropped a new song, “Someday.” Fans can purchase the album on Bandcamp.

The award-winning, Athens, Alabama-born band tweeted about the announcement today, saying, “Sound & Color deluxe edition via @ATORecords out now! Available in digital, CD + 2-disc vinyl formats. 7 bonus tracks, b-sides, live recordings + reimagined artwork by Grammy-winning art director Frank Harkins.”

Sound & Color deluxe edition via @ATORecords out now! Available in digital, CD + 2-disc vinyl formats. 7 bonus tracks, b-sides, live recordings + reimagined artwork by Grammy-winning art director Frank Harkins. Score a copy: https://t.co/IzTacy25XN pic.twitter.com/ujt1hGIafN — Alabama Shakes (@Alabama_Shakes) October 29, 2021

The deluxe edition features three new tracks, “Drive By Baby,” “Joe” and “Someday,” along with four new live performances from Capitol Studio A of the band’s songs, “Don’t Wanna Fight,” “Future People,” “Dunes” and “Over My Head.”

Fans who order the deluxe edition of the album will also be treated to revised artwork and new band photos, along with the aforementioned seven bonus tracks, which were pulled from unreleased studio material, b-sides, and live cuts.

The Alabama Shakes, which has been on hiatus for a few years as frontwoman Brittany Howard works on new solo work, is one of the most recognized and beloved rock groups of the past decade.