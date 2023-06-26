Zach Bryan Teases 10 New Songs, Says Album Coming “Soon”

The world can’t seem to get enough of country music’s latest sensation Zach Bryan, which is good because he seems to have plenty to give.

The “Something in the Orange” star recently teased 10 new songs, sharing brief snippets of each with fans on his social media. “Album soon” was the only detail he gave in the caption of his post, writing, “this one was for me, I do not care if you like it. I love you guys and thank you so much for getting us this far.”

Although he has not confirmed when the forthcoming record will arrive, he has been satiating fans with songs here and there. Since this past February, Bryan has shared coming tunes like “East Side of Sorry,” “Smaller Acts,” “Tourniquet,” and most recently “Fine Dry.”

Along the way, he has been hinting at what fans can expect from a new release, dropping vague, but promising details like what can be seen in the tweet below. With a penchant for releasing albums with whopping track lists, like his 34-song breakthrough collection American Heartbreak, the artist recently wrote that he’s in his “quality over quantity era” in response to a fan.

11 baby I’m in my quality over quantity era https://t.co/ToZyfJBueK — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) April 30, 2023

The singer/songwriter is currently in the midst of his Burn, Burn, Burn Tour, which kicked off its North America run on May 10 in Charlottesville, Virginia, after a lengthy European leg. A new album from the artist will follow his gigantic 2022 release American Heartbreak, a nine-song EP Summertime Blues, and his surprise live album All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster, which was released as a critique of the ticketing monster Ticketmaster and in an attempt to combat soaring concert prices.

“I am so tired of people saying things can’t be done about this massive issue while huge monopolies sit there stealing money from working-class people,” he shared in a statement on social media. “Also, to any songwriter trying to make ‘relatable music for the working class man or woman’ should pride themselves on fighting for the people who listen to the words they’re singing.”

Check out the latest sample of what’s to come from the artist below.

