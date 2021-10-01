Alabama Shakes Announce Deluxe Re-Release of Hit LP, ‘Sound & Color’

The Grammy Award-winning rock ‘n’ roll band, Alabama Shakes, announced the forthcoming re-release of the group’s hit record, Sound & Color. The deluxe edition of the LP is set to drop on October 29.

The new album, which originally was certified gold and earned Alabama Shakes four Grammy Awards, will feature three new tracks, “Drive By Baby,” “Joe” and “Someday,” along with four new live performances from Capitol Studio A of the band’s songs, “Don’t Wanna Fight,” “Future People,” “Dunes” and “Over My Head.”

Fans who order the deluxe edition of the album will also be treated to revised artwork and new band photos, along with the aforementioned seven bonus tracks, which were pulled from unreleased studio material, b-sides, and live cuts.

The Alabama Shakes, which has been on hiatus for a few years as frontwoman Brittany Howard works on new solo work, is one of the most recognized and beloved rock groups of the past decade.

For more information and to pre-order the deluxe edition of the LP on Bandcamp, visit the band’s site here.