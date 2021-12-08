Top 10 Songs for Kids

When we think of music, we often think of the stuff for us older folks, like what’s the best music for a long drive, or what do we want to listen to while we meditate? Well, there is a whole other section of listeners who need good tunes, as well. And that’s young people—kids.

But what are the best songs out there for kids? “Baby Shark” comes to mind, of course, but then who can stand all that repetition again for another decade? So, let’s put aside “Baby Shark” and dig a little deeper into options. In fact, let’s come up with a Top 10 list of songs for kids. Awesome!

10. “Stompy The Bear”

9. “If You’re Happy and You Know It”

8. Usher’s “ABC Song”

7. “Won’t You Be My Neighbor”

6. “Big Red Car”

5. “Under the Same Stars”

4. “Old Town Road”

3. “Hakuna Matata”

2. “London Bridge Is Falling Down”

1. “Rubber Duckie”