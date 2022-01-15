Top 11 Eric Church Songs

With album titles like Sinners Like Me, The Outsiders, and Mr. Misunderstood, Eric Church is trying to tell us something. Oftentimes overlooked by insiders for mainstream awards (although he recently took home CMA Entertainer of the Year in 2020) and industry kudos, Church has done things his own way with the full support of his fans.

The North Carolina native released nine studio albums from his debut album Sinners Like Me in 2006 to his three album releases in 2021, Heart, &, Soul, and a long list of hits to boot.

While Church continues to release hit after hit, we were able to pick 11 of his songs that rank as our favorites. Check out our top 11 songs from Eric Church and enjoy!

11. “Mr. Misunderstood”

10. “Creepin'”

9. “Kill a Word” (feat. Rhianon Giddeons)

8. “Round Here Buzz”

7. “Some of It”

6. “Hell of a View”

5. “Give Me Back My Hometown”

4. “Drink in My Hand”

3. “Talladega”

2. “Record Year”

1. “Springsteen”

Photo by Anthony D’Angi / Ebie Media