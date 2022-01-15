Dionne Warwick Set to Share New Single, “Power In The Name”

They say there are no second acts in America. Well, Dionne Warwick is showing that that’s not true.

The singer, who enjoyed a rise to fame in the mid-1950s and is known as one of the biggest hitmakers in the 20th century, is now perhaps even more famous for her social media personality and appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Now, the artist has a new single set to hit (digital) shelves.

Warwick announced that she will release her next song, “Power In The Name,” which will feature the rapper Krayzie Bone and producer Nomad, on January 19. Proceeds will go to charities for the homeless.

The song offers listeners a powerful message about hope. And the 81-year-old New Jersey-born Warwick will be performing on Good Morning America and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on January 19 and 20, respectively

The track, which also has religious and spiritual undertones, is an excellent combination of Warwick’s soulful singing, thoughtful production, and tight lyricism. (Check for its release in a week)

But we’d expect nothing but the best from one of the most interesting artists on the planet. Warwick, who also recently performed at the Las Vegas Raiders game on Boxing Day, later performed on the hit TV show The Masked Singer.

She released a new gospel single with Chance the Rapper (check that HERE), and of course, who could forget her on SNL? Check out that memorable cameo above with the show’s cast member (and resident Warwick impersonator), Ego Nwodim.

More recently, Warwick tweeted about her late friend, actor Sidney Poitier, saying, “He once caught me following him. He said “little girl what do you want” I muttered “can I have your autograph”. From that day he always called me little girl and asked if I wanted his autograph. It was something we laughed about. He was my hero & great friend. May he RIP.”