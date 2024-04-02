Why Isn’t ‘The Voice’ on Tonight? When’s the Next New Episode?

There is no new episode of The Voice on tonight (April 2), but for all you fans, the show will come back very soon. Monday’s episode was a compilation of the best moments from the Battles and the Blinds, with never-before-seen footage from the coaches’ perspectives. It also included a sneak peek into Keith Urban’s tenure as Mega Mentor. However, it wasn’t a brand new episode. There is no new episode tonight as the show gears up for next week’s events.

A new episode of The Voice airs next Monday (April 8) on NBC at 8 pm Eastern. This episode kicks off the Knockout Rounds, where contestants will go head-to-head with their own song choices in a bid to stay on their teams. This episode will introduce Keith Urban as Mega Mentor as well, where he will dispense sage wisdom to the contestants on how to perfect their craft and navigate the music industry.

Keith Urban on Why Mega Mentor Position was a “No Brainer”

Urban has recently spoken about his reasoning behind taking the job as Mega Mentor, and a lot of it had to do with his own experiences receiving both advice and criticism.

“Just getting good advice and honest advice was something I really loved and needed, so it was a no-brainer when I got asked to [join The Voice],” he told Country Now. “The first one I got asked to do was be a coach on The Voice in Australia on their first season, and I did it. I loved it. Then I did quite a few seasons of American Idol as a judge on American Idol and loved it.”

He made a joke at The Voice‘s expense, saying that the title of Mega Mentor makes him “feel like a Transformer.” However, for Urban, he takes the role seriously even if the title is a little silly.

“When The Voice here in the States asked me to come and be a mentor and now a Mega Mentor, whatever that means – I feel like a Transformer – I jumped at the opportunity, because the mentoring part I particularly love,” he said. “I love being able to try and help an artist navigate some things they’ve got to work on and try and be constructive and helpful but also do it in a supportive way.”

Featured Image by Tyler Golden/NBC