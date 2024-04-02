Taylor Swift Gets Dedicated SiriusXM Channel Linked to Her Lucky Number, 13

SiriusXM is honoring Taylor Swift with her own limited engagement exclusive channel. Dubbed Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version), the channel will kick off on Sunday, April 7, 13 days before the release of Swift’s upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department, and run through Monday, May 6.



Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version) will air 24-7 and play music pulled from Swift’s 17-year career, spanning 10 albums, along with live, From the Vault, bonus tracks, and more.



On the thirteenth day of the channel, Friday, April 19, the release date of The Tortured Poets Department, the channel will play the album in its entirety throughout the first weekend of its release.

Born on December 13, 1989, the channel is aptly dialed to a significant number for Swift. “I was born on the 13th,” said Swift of her lucky number, 13, in 2009. “I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first No. 1 song had a 13-second intro. Every time I’ve won an award I’ve been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section, or row M, which is the 13th letter. Basically, whenever a 13 comes up in my life, it’s a good thing.”



Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version) will be available to subscribers across North America on channel 13 and the SiriusXM app.



SiriusXM Hits 1 was the first pop station in North America to play Taylor Swift on June 7, 2007.



“The versatility of Taylor’s music and the phenomenal impact she’s had in her career across so many musical genres will be on full display on Channel 13 (Taylor’s Version),” said Scott Greenstein, president and chief content officer of SiriusXM, in a statement. “We’re all experiencing a legend at work and are so thrilled to work with Taylor to present a one-of-a-kind channel that connects her fans with her extraordinary body of work.”



Along with the upcoming release of The Tortured Poets Department, Swift, who recently won Artist of the Year at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, wrapped up the Singapore leg of her Eras Tour. She will kick off the next European leg of the tour on May 9 in Paris, France at the Paris La Défense Arena.

Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy