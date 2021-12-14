Wendy Moten Gives Her ‘Finale’ Bow on ‘The Voice’ with “Over the Rainbow”

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone with a gift like you have,” said John Legend after Wendy Moten stunned the coaches with her rendition of “Over the Rainbow.”

“And then you just stand there and do it with nonchalance,” added Legend. “It’s stunning that you’re able to do what you’re able to do.”

The Team Blake singer saved her best song for last on the Live Finale Performances of The Voice on Dec. 13. Earlier in the evening, Moten closed out the first hour of the show with an upbeat take on Whitney Houston’s 1985 hit “How Will I Know,” backed by a colorful set of dancers and lighting.

Dedicating the Wizard of Oz classic to her hometowns of Memphis and Nashville, the 56-year-old singer’s rendition of “Over the Rainbow” received a standing ovation and left all four judges nearly speechless.

“Ladies and gentlemen, when I say world-class talent,” said Blake Shelton, “this may never happen again on ‘The Voice.’”

Shelton added, “I’m gonna say this, and I’m probably gonna catch a lot of heat for it, but I don’t care. I’ve been doing this show for 21 seasons as a coach, and there is nobody that I want this more for, ever than you. You deserve this.”

Judges Shelton, Legend, and Kelly Clarkson still have contestants in the running to win Season 21 of The Voice, while the final artist in Ariana Grande’s team was eliminated last week.

Part 2 of The Voice finale airs on Dec. 14. The winner of Season 21 will be chosen from the remaining Top 5 contestants, including Moten, Jershika Maple (Team Legend), Paris Winningham (Team Blake), and sibling trio Girl Named Tom, and 14-year-old Hailey Mia, both from Team Kelly.

Photos: Trae Patton / NBC