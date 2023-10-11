Chris Stapleton Postpones Three All-American Road Show Tour Dates Due to Illness

Health issues are forcing Chris Stapleton to pause his ongoing All-American Road Show Tour to go on vocal rest. In a post shared to his social media pages today (October 11), the country star announced he is postponing three tour dates, initially scheduled for this weekend.

“I have bronchitis and laryngitis, and on doctor’s orders, am on vocal rest through the weekend in order to heal,” Stapleton shared. “I’m grateful for your patience and understanding, and hope to see you all in November.”

Stapleton’s scheduled performances in Houston, Corpus Christi, Texas, and Lafayette, Louisiana, ar rescheduled to next month. Charley Crockett and Nikki Lane were announced as the supporting acts for the original tour dates. According to the singer/songwriter’s official website, Crockett will not appear at the rescheduled show. Lane will return as the opening act for all three dates.

Fans who cannot attend the rescheduled show dates are advised to contact their point of purchase within the next seven days to receive a refund. Stapleton is currently scheduled to resume his headlining tour on October 19 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Stapleton has spent most of 2023 on the road ahead of his upcoming fifth studio album, Higher, set for release on November 10. Next year, he’ll join George Strait for a set of summer stadium shows with Little Big Town before heading overseas for a stint of performances in the U.K. and Ireland. You can find more information on the tour and ticketing options by visiting Chris Stapleton’s official website.

October 12 – Corpus Christi, Texas (Rescheduled to November 18)

October 13 – Houston, Texas (Rescheduled to November 17)

October 14 – Lafayette, Louisiana (Rescheduled to November 16)

