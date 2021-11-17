Top 5 Jeff Buckley Songs in Honor of His Birthday

When you think of the best singing voices of all time, you don’t have to state too many names before you get to Jeff Buckley. The guy sang like satin sauced with honey. His songs, like his interpretation of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” are all-timers. Others like “Lilac Wine” have graced playlists of new relationships for decades now.

It’s also the famed singer’s birthday today (November 17) and so we thought we’d celebrate Buckley, who would be 55 years old today had he not died in May of 1997 of drowning, tragically. Buckley, who was part crooner, part pro-grunge artist, part-angel, transfixed audiences.

So, without further ado, dear reader, here are Jeff Buckley’s Top 5 Songs.

5. “Forget Her”

4. “Lilac Wine”

3. “Lover, You Should Have Come Over”

2. “Grace”

1. “Hallelujah”