Jeff Buckley Posthumously Lands His First-Ever Hot 100 Hit

Jeff Buckley has finally found his way to the Billboard Hot 100, nearly 30 years after his death. On the Jan. 31 chart, Buckley’s 1994 song, “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over,” debuted in the 97th spot.

According to Billboard, who cited Luminate, the track earned 3.8 million official U.S. streams during the Jan. 16 to 22.

Despite the fact that “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over” was never released as a single, the song has had staying power. In fact, in recent years, the track has often been used TikTok and other social media platforms.

Its resurgence was first clear in 2025, when the song debuted at No. 22 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart. Since then, the track has remained on that chart, where it peaked at No. 12.

“Lover, You Should’ve Come Over” appeared on Buckley’s only album, Grace. That LP has likewise experienced renewed interest as of late, peaking at No. 82 on the Billboard 200 in December 2025.

While “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over” is Buckley’s first Hot 100 appearance, he previously found chart success with his cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

The song topped the Digital Song Sales chart in 2008 and reached No. 10 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart in 2016. Its first appearance followed an American Idol contestant’s cover of the track, while the latter one came shortly after Cohen’s death.

Additionally, “Last Goodbye” peaked at No. 19 on the Alternative Airplay chart in 1995.

What to Know About Jeff Buckley

Buckley died in 1997 after an accidental drowning. He was 30.

While Grace remains Buckley’s sole album, some of his music was released posthumously.

One year after he died Sketches for My Sweetheart the Drunk was released. The compilation was album was made up of the work Buckley put into his second album before his death.

Then, in 2016, another compilation album came out. Titled You and I, the project was largely made up of covers Buckley recorded in 1993.

Buckley’s life and career was explored in the 2025 documentary, It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley. The film is available to stream on HBO Max.

Photo by Anthony Pidgeon/Redferns