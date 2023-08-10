Tori Kelly Shares Sleek New Music Video for “cut”

In celebration of her latest EP, Tori Kelly has shared a sleek music video for one of the standout tracks, “cut.” The seven-track EP, tori, was released at the end of last month.

The visual for “cut” sees Kelly performing the track to the camera from a parking lot before heading into a Chinese restaurant and dimly lit convenience store. The music video is every bit as vibey as the song is. Kelly’s energy is palpable through the screen while she embodies this endlessly catchy track.

“cut” is as dance-floor-ready as any of Kelly’s prior releases. Love in suspension / When you put up your guard / But I know I can make you believe / I’m the exception / Hit the drum on your heart / Baby, we caught a rhythm, she sings.

The release of tori came on the heels of Kelly’s hospitalization for a series of blood clots. Just days before the EP’s release, Kelly was admitted to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Hospital.

“I’m feeling stronger now and hopeful but, unfortunately, there are still some things to uncover,” Kelly assured fans in a note posted to social media. “I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking out for me.

“Of course, I’m heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP,” she continued. “But, I know my health must come first. Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I’ve been in the last few years.”

Despite Kelly’s hospitalization, tori was released right on schedule. In a review of the EP, American Songwriter, wrote, “It’s been four years since Tori Kelly came to terms with several major life transitions. Now, Kelly is settled in love, and herself, on the aptly named Tori.

“If brevity is the only shortcoming of Tori, there’s sure to be more soul-searching ahead since Kelly has a knack for revealing songs torn straight from the heart,” the review concluded.

