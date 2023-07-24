Report: Tori Kelly Hospitalized, In Serious Condition for Blood Clots

Award-winning singer Tori Kelly is currently hospitalized and being treated for blood clots, according to a report from TMZ. The outlet reports that the 30-year-old artist is currently undergoing treatment at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

TMZ broke the story on Monday afternoon (July 24), citing a private source who called her current condition “really serious.” The outlet also reports that the blood clots are located around Kelly’s “vital organs,” and that she was admitted on Sunday night after experiencing a rapid heartbeat prior to passing out while dining with friends at a restaurant in downtown Los Angeles.

Kelly got her start in the music industry at a young age, earning popularity through performance videos shared to YouTube. In 2010, she appeared on the ninth season of American Idol but was eliminated in the early weeks of the reality competition.

Her career skyrocketed with the release of her 2015 debut album Unbreakable Smile, which spawned the successful pop radio singles “Nobody Love” and “Should’ve Been Us.” Her 2018 follow-up Hiding Place found Kelly leaning into the gospel realm, earning her a Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album the following year.



Earlier this year, the California native revealed a new EP, entitled tori, would drop this Friday, July 28. She revealed the project’s lead single, “missin’ u,” in March, which showcases a playful, retro sound inspired by influential R&B artists from the 1990s and early 2000s. It is currently unclear if the EP’s release will move forward or be delayed due to Kelly’s reported hospitalization.

Since news of Kelly’s reported hospitalization broke on Monday afternoon, fans have been sharing messages of support and healing on social media.

American Songwriter has reached out to Kelly’s team for comment.



